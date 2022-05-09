news, local-news,

Bendigo residents will soon be given a sneak peek behind the scaffolding to see how the city's future Law Courts will put people and the community first. Special information sessions will take place at Bendigo Library on Monday, May 16 where the public can learn how they can access services within the new Law Courts for their social and legal needs. The Law Courts are still under construction and are due to be completed by the end of the year. MORE NEWS: Federal government promises to help regional journalism Once completed, the complex will house a variety of courts and tribunals. As part of Law Week, representatives of these courts and tribunals will be at the information session to explain the programs on offer when doors open in early 2023. This includes the county court, supreme court, VCAT, Victorian Legal Aid, the Bendigo Law Association, the Court Network team of volunteers and many others. People can also learn about the efforts to create culturally safe spaces and the setting up of a Koori Court within the new building. The new Law Courts will feature first class technology for better and smoother processes, both on arrival and in courtrooms, and a focus on calm, safe and comfortable public entry points and waiting spaces. Other news: Arrests after $1.8m worth of stolen property recovered in Heathcote, Murchison Bendigo Law Courts Development senior communications and engagement advisor Sarah Gilmour said it was all about how people could better access the justice services and therapeutic programs they needed. "It will be a different experience so we're encouraging people to register for the sessions," Ms Gilmour said. The four 30-minute information sessions will run from 4pm to 6pm from inside the Bendigo Library. The event will be opened with a Dja Dja Wurrung smoking ceremony in the Bendigo Library Gardens at 3.45pm. Law Week runs from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22. To register for one of the Monday sessions, visit lawweek.net.au/event/a-sneak-peek-inside-bendigos-future-court/ or the Bendigo Library website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/18197e73-1b59-4190-8061-e658805486ae.jpg/r0_298_4075_2600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg