Arrests after $1.8m in stolen property recovered from Heathcote, Murchison

Detectives from the Marine Investigation Unit have arrested two men and seized more than $1.8 million in stolen property and drugs following a large-scale boat theft investigation. Properties at Heathcote and Murchison were searched as part of the investigation which has been ongoing since earlier this year. The investigation started after two fishing boats, valued at more than $100,000 each, were allegedly stolen from addresses in Williamstown in two separate incidents on February 22 and March 14. MORE NEWS: Detectives executed a search warrant at a property in Heathcote on April 7, with assistance from the North West Metro Regional Crime Squad and Water Police Squad. Officers located and seized two Bar Crusher boats and two trailers, with a total value of more than $240,000. With assistance from the Shepparton Divisional Response Unit, a further search warrant was executed at a property in Murchison on 26 April. A 52-year-old man was arrested. Detectives seized a large amount of allegedly stolen property and drugs including: The Murchison man was charged with traffick a commercial quantity of a drug of dependence (cannabis), four counts of handle stolen goods, possess drug of dependence (crystal methylamphetamine), possess category A longarm unlicenced and possess imitation firearm. He appeared before the Shepparton Magistrates' Court on April 27 and was remanded to re-appear on July 19. Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at an address in South Kingsville on Monday, May 2. They found vessel registration stickers, drugs, a samurai sword and allegedly stolen computers and phones. On Tuesday May 3, a 53-year-old South Kingsville man presented to a police station and was interviewed by detectives. He was released pending summons and is expected to be charged with a number of drug and theft offences. The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests are expected. Water Police Inspector Greg Barras said the investigation was a major undertaking. "What started out as one stolen boat led to police dismantling what we will allege was an organised crime network," he said. "Our Marine Investigation Unit was committed to this operation and worked tirelessly to hold people to account. "It's a reminder to anyone thinking of stealing and rebirthing boats that we have a dedicated team of marine detectives who will catch up with you." Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppervic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

