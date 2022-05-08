news, local-news, bendigo, news, funding

REGIONAL journalism has been thrown a lifeline, as both sides of politics commit to supporting local newspapers if re-elected on May 21. As newspaper print prices rise up to 80 per cent due to international print costs, the coalition government has promised that from July 1 regional newspaper publishers will be able to apply for funding to support their sustainability. Liberal candidate for Bendigo Darin Schade said that this support package was vital for regional newspaper publishers, including in Bendigo. OTHER NEWS: The 'legislative mistake' resulting in a regional mental health crisis "Regional newspaper publishers across the Bendigo electorate, play such a vitally important role in our local community. This is a wonderful win for these important community organisations," Mr Schade said. "Regional newspapers provide a voice for our local community - that's simply something you don't get without the presence of a local paper. "The Morrison Government understand the importance of regional media and will continue to support our country newspapers through their challenges." OTHER NEWS: Man who broke into North Bendigo home found hiding on shed roof The government has also established a new $10 million Journalist Fund for regional media organisations to hire new cadet journalists and upskill existing journalists. Describing the newsprint crisis as "a terminal threat to local newspapers already on a knife-edge", Labor's communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland says she will work with the publishing sector if Labor is in government to set in motion a response "before it's too late".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/c80393f7-c9d9-4278-afa3-de48f8dd03bf.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg