Man who broke into North Bendigo home found hiding on shed roof

A 24-year-old Maiden Gully man has been arrested after hiding on a shed roof on Sunday morning. It's alleged the man entered a home on Arnold Street in North Bendigo shortly before 2.30 am and stole a handbag and a set of car keys. Two people were in the house at the time and woke up to investigate. The 49-year old resident found the alleged burglar in the kitchen and chased him from the home with a baseball bat. The Maiden Gully man then scaled onto a nearby shed roof where he was later found by police. He was arrested and remains in custody, assisting investigators with their enquiries. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bendigo Police.

