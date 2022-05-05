news, local-news,

Loddon Shire Council has proposed a 1.75 per cent increase in rates under its 2022/23 draft budget which has now been released for public comment. Total revenue is expected to be $21.65 million in the next financial year, down from the $41.3 million in 2021/22. Total expenditure is set to be $36.99 million compared to $38.71 million in the previous financial year. Read more: The net result will be a surplus of $600,000, well down on the $4.63 million surplus from 2021/22. The 2022/23 draft budget contains a capital expenditure program of $7.34 million, which includes $3.4 million towards roads, $350,000 for urban and road drainage, and $426,000 for footpaths. Additionally, there is a $400,000 allocation for works associated with the Building Asset Management Plan and full funding of council's ongoing commitment to community planning of $750,000. In her report to council, financial services manager Deanne Caserta said the 1.75 per cent rate increase was in line with the Victorian Government's Fair Go Rate Capping Policy. Garbage and recycling charges will increase 10 per cent to offset the cost of increases in kerbside waste and recycling disposal along with new licensing requirements. Loddon Shire mayor Cr Dan Straub said council remained debt-free, with no loan repayments and a continued strong cash position. The draft 2022/23 budget (which includes the draft fees and charges schedule) and the draft 2022/23 to 2031/32 financial plan are now available for public comment. The public can view copies of the documents on council's website at loddon.vic.gov.au/our-council/financial-reports. Copies are also available for inspection at the shire's Wedderburn office during business hours or can be posted out on request by calling council's customer service on (03) 5494 1200. Read more: Feedback for the draft budget, fees and charges schedule and draft financial plan is open until Friday, May 27, 2022. Council will meet to consider any feedback to the draft plans at the Council Forum on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. It will then consider adoption of these documents at the ordinary meeting of council on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

