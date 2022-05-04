news, local-news, news

VICKY Mason's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned the City of Greater Bendigo employee a prestigious honour. The city's health and wellbeing director has been included in the Institute of Public Administration (IPAA) Australia's Top 50 Public Sector Women (Victoria) for 2021. Ms Mason was named in the IPAA's established leader category, which recognises women who display positive and proactive behaviours and are recognised by their peers as a role model. More news: New investor for Fortuna Villa has owner Paul Banks optimistic about the futur The category recognises women in leadership, such as Ms Mason, who have assumed mentoring or coaching roles, were committed to a career in the public sector and demonstrated it's values, and have had exceptional accomplishments. Among Ms Mason's many accolades, she was the city's pandemic co-ordinator and led the organisation's response to managing the impact of COVID-19. "She assembled a group of leaders in the organisation to inform decision making, which ensured the organisation took a thoughtful, caring and inclusive approach to keeping staff safe and able to continue working so as we could maintain service continuity," city chief executive officer Craig Niemann said. Ms Mason provided support to her local government colleagues by chairing the cluster pandemic committee and helping to establish and co-ordinate the Greater Bendigo Pandemic Relief and Recovery Committee . The esteemed leader also implemented a number of government initiatives and plans, while continuing in her director role and pandemic co-ordinator role, and holding down a number of local board positions. MORE NEWS: State budget 2022: billions for health, education and roads Ms Mason said she was humbled to have made the top 50 list and will leave her director role in a few months' time pleased to have made a difference. "I was surrounded by great people who were all committed to the same goal, and I really welcomed the challenge," she said. "As a public health professional, you are always aware a pandemic may come and while you hope it never does, it is a huge test." Being named in the IPAA top 50 list was a well deserved honour, according to Mr Niemann. "Vicky has an incredible work ethic and strong networks across the community," Mr Niemann said. "She is highly respected and therefore able to positively influence health outcomes for the region." The IPAA top 50 Public Sector Women list aims to raise the profile of female leaders and celebrates the achievements of accomplished women in the state. It provides a network of support and encouragement for women and also creates role models for women in the public sector. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/7602a417-b2dd-4ad1-91f0-7d5822fecd4b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg