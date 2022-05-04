coronavirus,

Update: Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus cases are again about 200 with 240 infections recording since Tuesday. The new COVID-19 cases take Greater Bendigo's active cases to 1323 - a drop of seven from Tuesday's number. Elsewhere in central Victoria, Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 80 new cases to tip their active case number to 403. Mount Alexander and Campaspe shires recorded 46 and 44 new cases respectively while Central Goldfields had 17 new infection. Loddon (7), Buloke (6) and Gannawarra (2) shires each had less than 10 new cases. Earlier: Victoria has recorded 10,779 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the states total number of active cases to 57,154. According to the latest data from the Department of Health 473 people are in hospital, 25 are in intensive care and six Victorians are on ventilators. Sadly, 11 people died overnight. Vaccination rates continue to grow, with 67.8 per cent of eligible Victorians now triple jabbed and 94.6 per cent of people aged 12 and over have had two doses of coronavirus vaccine. More to come.

