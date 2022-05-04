news, local-news,

Queensland senator Pauline Hanson visited Bendigo on Wednesday night in support of a number of election hopefuls standing for her party at the May 21 federal election. The Pauline Hanson's One Nation leader spoke at an event that featured six election candidates from across the state, including Bendigo candidate Ben Mihail. Along with a crowd of almost 60 people, senate candidate for Victoria Warren Pickering was also in attendance along with candidate Boris Sokiransky (Isaacs), Chris Bradbury (McEwan), Ursula Van Bree (Scullin) and Cyndi Marr (Flinders). Read more: "I'm very thrilled to have so many candidates that actually take the time to come here today with our lead senate candidate Warren Pickering," Ms Hanson said. Ms Hanson said she could not comment on the progress of Mr Mihail's campaign because she had not been here to see it. "I can't comment on that. I don't know. Because it's unfair for me to say that because I haven't been here to actually see it. I just (came in) today," she said. Ms Hanson spoke on the topics of COVID mandates, family law, climate change and housing - among other things. She also spoke about her popularity in Victoria, including her visit in 1998 when an angry crowd of One Nation protesters saw her take refuge in the Hotel Shamrock. "It was very hostile back in those days," she said. "It's completely changed now. You don't find that hostility anymore. As one of the candidates said, he was hostile against me years ago. People now have woken up and they understand what I've been trying to say for years. Read more: "Over the years, I've stuck by my message. "I've never backed away from what I've been saying years ago. "My message hasn't changed to what it is today. "It's just that our country has changed and people are starting to realise what I was saying was actually the truth." Ms Hanson said facing protesters in Bendigo years ago did not make her want to stay away. "If I get support from people who want to put themselves up to be candidates in the election, I'm not gonna back away from the state," she said. "It's changed all over the country and it's important that people know that I'm there for them. I'm fighting for them on these important issues."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/436ca4e4-da37-4eb1-b3e8-c635712943cd.jpg/r0_235_4740_2913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg