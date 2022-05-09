news, local-news,

YOUNG hospitality aspirants have been hard at work this morning preparing a meal for 50 people at the Hoo-gah cafe in Bendigo, which will raise money for charity. The Danish-style eatery has been chosen as the location for today's Cafe for a Day initiative of Bendigo Foodshare, which links young people with experienced chefs to learn the skills of the trade. The team will serve a Mexican-style style Budda Bowl for lunch and you can purchase a ticket here for about $14. More news: Fire destroys Kangaroo Flat unit Amy Sattler, Community Projects Coordinator from Bendigo Foodshare, said all participants had the chance to complete an accredited Food Handling course free of charge to further their employment prospects. The Cafe for a Day program moves to different locations each week and was held last Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Bendigo, where an aromatic lunch of traditional Burmese curry, salads and rice was served. Young people were able to work with local chefs to learn about healthy eating, retail, food and work skills by preparing a meal and serving it in a cafe environment. More news: Man who allegedly broke into North Bendigo home fronts court Hoo-gah cafe manager Gina Triolo said the tickets purchased online would be valid until Thursday lunchtime for anybody would could not get there today and still wanted to support the initiative. ''I was very keen to get involved in the Cafe for a Day initiative because I believe it is vital to start educating people from a young age about the importance of healthy cooking and eating," she said. "I have always found that people are much more inclined to eat well if they prepare and cook for themselves and especially so with younger age groups. "If you can create a learning environment that has an element of fun involved in regard to meal prep they will almost eat anything. I find it really rewarding teaching these kind of life skills to the age group that need it the most." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/de3e093c-0016-4dfa-aa90-f9b69b54f451.jpg/r0_236_4736_2912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg