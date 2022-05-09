news, local-news,

Updated 9.40am, Monday, May 9: Police have charged a man following an aggravated burglary in Bendigo North early Sunday morning. It's alleged the man entered an Arnold Street address, stealing a handbag and car keys shortly before 2.30am. The two residents woke to the sound of someone in their house, and one of them chased the alleged offender. The alleged thief was located on a nearby shed roof and arrested by police who quickly responded to the scene. Nobody was injured in the incident. A 24-year-old Maiden Gully man has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft, theft of motor vehicle, resist police, and possess controlled weapon. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Bendigo Magistrates' Court today, Monday May 9.

