LVFNL ROUND 4: Bulldogs beat Panthers to announce themselves as real deal

sport, local-sport, lvfnl, pyramid, hill, bulldogs, real, deal, loddon, valley

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 30, 2022 PYRAMID Hill announced itself as the "real deal" in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday, claiming the scalp of Marong to now be the only undefeated team after four rounds. While much of the pre-season talk had centred around Marong and Mitiamo expected to be the two standout teams in the league, Pyramid Hill has shown there's another contender as the Bulldogs strive for their elusive first premiership since 1950. The Bulldogs conceded the first three goals against the Panthers, but overcame the shaky start to win 13.9 (87) to 11.9 (75) at Malone Park in what was a significant day for both clubs in their annual Michael Herrick Memorial Cup match. "With the squad we've got, internally we believe we're going to be around the mark and if Marong is the yardstick, which I think they are, then we've shown we are around the mark," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said. "Marong came out and kicked the first three goals and was smashing us in the centre clearances early." After conceding an early deficit to Marong, Pyramid Hill made its move during the second term as the Bulldogs went from 12 points down at quarter-time to 25 points up at half-time, 9.4 to 5.3. The Bulldogs piled on seven goals to one in the second quarter, with their dominance starting in the centre square where they had been beaten early. "The first half was a centre clearance game... a lot of those seven goals we kicked in the second quarter were purely from centre clearances and quick entries into our forwards," Fitzpatrick said. "Both teams set up well behind the ball, so any slow play got cut off or intercepted, but that lead we were able to get in the first half was built off the back of our centre clearance work." Pyramid Hill Ryley Dickens midfielder won the medal for best-on-ground and also hit the scoreboard, kicking three goals. Key forward Braidy Dickens captialised on the improved forward 50 entries by the Bulldogs after quarter-time to bag five goals. Brad Ladson across half-back and on the wing, ruckman Jake Willcocks, who played the game out with a sore ankle, Zac Dingwall at centre half-back and Nathan Catherwood on the wing were others in the best for the Bulldogs. Dylan Morison had the big defensive assignment on star Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell, who kicked two goals. Marong coach Linton Jacobs was disappointed his side wasn't able to capitalise on its quick start. "We started the game well, but didn't take our opportunities in the first quarter when we had momentum," Jacobs said. "We could have been a couple more goals up at quarter-time and then after that we were clearly outplayed by a better team. "Full credit to Pyramid Hill, they came to play. They were really good around the contest, they were first to the footy and they used it a lot better than us. "Their pressure around the ball forced us to fumble and turn it over a lot and make some basic skill errors, so we've certainly got a bit of work to do. I was really impressed with Pyramid Hill's brand of footy, so it's back to the drawing board." The Panthers' standout player was athletic tall Richard Tibbett. "Tibby had a good game; I thought his first and last quarters in particular were really good playing on the wing and behind the ball," Jacobs said. "Jimmy Gadsden had a good game; he's the smallest bloke on the ground and played midfield and half-forward. And Jack McCaig and Ryley Taylor were another couple of young players who won plenty of footy and ran hard." The Panthers had gun forward Kain Robins (calf) and ruckman Justin Hynes as late outs from their selected side. After playing a full game in the reserves Nathan Walsh backed up as a late inclusion in the Panthers' senior side. CATCH UP ON MORE FOOTBALL FROM THE WEEKEND After just four rounds Inglewood already has more wins than its previous four seasons combined. The Blues won just two of 60 games in the previous four seasons, but after beating Newbridge by 25 points are now 3-1. The re-emergence of the Blues - without doubt the best story of the first month of the season in the LVFNL - continued with their 11.13 (79) to 8.6 (54) win over the Maroons at Newbridge. It was a strong bounce-back performance by the Blues following a 73-point loss to Bridgewater the previous week. "It was a great response by the boys to last week and speaks volumes to the direction the club is going," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said. In a match decided by 25 points, it was the Blues' start that proved decisive as they led by 22 points at quarter-time, 5.5 to 2.1. Campbell Love on a wing was the best for the Blues, while Bregon Cotchett played another big game in the midfield to move to No.1 in the Addy's LVFNL player rankings. Matt Rowe (three), Traiton Kendal (two) and gun midfielder Alex Lowe (two), who suffered a rolled ankle in the second quarter, were multiple goalkickers in the Blues' first win over the Maroons since 2016. Chris Dixon kicked four of Newbridge's eight goals to be among the Maroons' best, along with Jack Clark and Caleb Sanders. Mitiamo overcame a half-time deficit to survive a challenge from a gallant Calivil United. An upset looked a possibility at half-time as the Demons led by 10 points, before the Superoos responded to a rev-up from coach Marcus McKern. The Superoos kicked the first six goals of the second half to take the upper hand, but the Demons fought the game out to the final siren, kicking the last three goals as Mitiamo finished nine-point winners, 8.9 (57) to 7.6 (48). "Calivil applied really good pressure and our first half was fairly ordinary," McKern said. "Our work-rate and hardness at the footy just wasn't up to it in the first half, but we cracked in harder in the second half, won the footy through the middle and were able to give our forwards a look. "Ross Turner, Lee Dale and Jackson Falls were a few of the boys who led the way in the second half and our back six did well to only concede seven goals." The loss leaves the Demons 0-3, but considering they lost to Mitiamo by margins of 134 and 182 points last season, the nine-point deficit was an indication of the steps forward the new-look side is taking under rookie coach Jack Daley. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to land a blow in the third quarter after being a couple of goals up at half-time," said Daley, who was the Demons' best. "We're building and we're competitive and I thought it was a good team performance against what's a quality opponent in Mitiamo that we took it right up to." Assistant coach Jacob Greenwood kicked three of the Demons' seven goals. It was a milestone day for the Demons with captain Evan Ritchie playing his 200th game and featuring in the best players. "Evan played well for us and is a really good leader. He's loved out at Calivil," Daley said. Bridgewater has squared its ledger at 2-2 after beating Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by 28 points. The visiting Mean Machine got the jump on the Bears, kicking 5.4 to 0.4 in the first term on the way to their 12.15 (87) to 8.11 (59) victory at Serpentine. "The boys played some good footy today and it was good to see them get reward for effort," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said. "Both sides cracked in all game... it was a competitive game and good to come away with a win with still a lot of improvement in us." Full-forward Josh Martyn (four) and Andrew Collins (three) combined for seven of the Mean Machine's 12 goals, while versatile veteran Darren Clutton was a standout playing a mix of forward and defence. For the third game in a row half-back Josh Walsh was the best player for the Bears, who kicked five of their eight goals for the game during the second term. "Josh is playing fantastic footy for us," said Bears coach Justin Laird, who was also among his side's best. "His drive off half-back is really vital and he's hard at the contest. He puts his body on the line every week and is a really important player for us." The loss leaves the Bears at 1-3 ahead of a bye next week. Pyramid Hill 13.9 (87) Marong 11.9 (75) GOALS - Pyramid Hill: B. Dickens 5, R. Dickens 3, S. Gunther 2, E. Caburnay, B. George, B. Morison. Marong: R. Tibbett 3, B. Grenfell 2, N. Devanny, C. Fleming, K. Manley, J. McCaig, A. Pappin, M. Willox. BEST - Pyramid Hill: Ryley Dickens, Braidy Dickens, Brad Ladson, Jake Willcocks, Zac Dingwall, Nathan Catherwood. Marong: Richard Tibbett, Jimmy Gadsden, Ryley Taylor, Jack McCaig, David Johnstone, Corey Gregg. Mitiamo 8.9 (57) Calivil United 7.6 (48) GOALS - Mitiamo: J. Reynolds 2, J. Falls, L. Lougoon, D. Mowat, R. Turner, R. Wellington, J. Carracher. Calivil United: J. Greenwood 3, A. Daniels, J. Lawry, M. Maxey, B. Baker. BEST - Mitiamo: Lee Dale, Ross Turner, Kyle Patten, Daniel Mowat, Ryan Wellington, Jackson Falls. Calivil United: Jack Daley, Jacob Greenwood, Ben Baker, Corey Pearse, Evan Ritchie, Blair Richards. Bridgewater 12.15 (87) BL-Serpentine 8.11 (59) GOALS - Bridgewater: J. Martyn 4, A. Collins 3, T. Estrada, L. Needs 2, E. Pavlich. BL-Serpentine: H. Gadsden, J. Laird 2, A. Gladman, R. Maher, J. Podosky, only names supplied. BEST - Bridgewater: Darren Clutton, James Naughton, Tyler Estrada, Jack Symons, Callum Prest, Andrew Collins. BL-Serpentine: Josh Walsh, Charlie Gadsden, Justin Laird, Harrison Gadsden, Kalem Paxton, Zachary Stone. Inglewood 11.13 (79) Newbridge 8.6 (54) GOALS - Inglewood: M. Rowe 3, T. Kendal, A. Lowe 2, B. Cotchett, C. McGaw, C. Wright, R. Johnson. Newbridge: C. Dixon 4, H. Whittle 2, J. Clark, B. Wilson. BEST - Inglewood: Campbell Love, Bregon Cotchett, Charlie Ingham, Luke Matheson, Thomas Alexander, Cody Wright. Newbridge: Jack Clark, Caleb Sanders, Christopher Dixon, Liam Nihill, Mitch Hocking, Corey Van Aken. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/293279a1-22f9-4215-b4c2-a7c76f128588.JPG/r2571_527_4921_1855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg