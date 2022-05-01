LVFNL: Demons' defence too strong for Superoos | Round 4 Results

news, local-news,

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD Calivil United put on its most defensive performance of the season on Saturday afternoon to defeat traditional rival Mitiamo. Heading into the clash coach Karen Pascoe knew the only way to get the Demons over the line was shutting down the Superoos' "schmick" offensive pressure. "Mitiamo's attack end has so much experience as they know each other so well," Pascoe said. "They're always hard to stop, which made it quite a defensive game from both sides. "Overall it was great to get the win." Sport news: Demons secured their home court and led at each quarter to see out the game by 11 goals, final scores 39 over 28. The round four victory didn't come easy as Pascoe said the Demons had to change their attack plan due to the Superoos taking to the court with a different line up than expected and also putting up an equally strong defensive performance. "What we had planned to do on the day changed once we were on court, but I am proud of the girls in the way they adapted so quickly and stepped up to the challenge," Pascoe said. "They took it in their stride and I am very pleased with how they performed." Pascoe said Demons' goal defence Jasmine Condliffe's pressure on the Superoos' offence was crucial to the victory. "Jasmine was a standout and shut down their attacks on so many different opportunities which allowed us to capitalise." The Demons' A-Grade side is a relatively new-look squad, however, four rounds into the season the team continues to grow in strength each time it steps onto the court on game day. "We're learning every game and of course there's still elements we want to improve," Pascoe said. "The girls are stepping up the effort at training, gelling well and playing for each other which is seeing strong camaraderie resonate on the court." The win over Mitiamo setup Marong's rise to the top of the table after the Panthers knocked off Pyramid Hill by 24 goals at Malone Park on Saturday afternoon. Panthers had full scoreboard control from early on in the match and managed to break away in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs 47-23. Bridgewater denied Bears Lagoon-Serpentine a chance at putting a win on the board after a commanding 23-point win and have risen to third on the ladder behind Calivil, final scores 59-36. Newbridge defeated Inglewood via forfeit. Maiden Gully had the bye. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/f7d7ae07-c1b7-4994-adae-d436245d6bb6.JPG/r1074_0_4855_2136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg