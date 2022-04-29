news, local-news,

Arena Theatre Company will host relaxed performances of its hit show Robot Song to allow for greater inclusivity of all community group. The performances provide a more flexible environment that encourages people who are on the autism spectrum or have sensory sensitivities, learning disabilities, dementia or anxiety. Robot Song is returning to Bendigo in May after its planned performances in 2020 and 2021 were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. More news: "COVID dismantled the show for a bit but it is back and stronger than ever," Arena's access and inclusion coordinator Eliza Hull said. Ms Hull said two of the five shows in Bendigo will have relaxed performances with one on May 5 designed for people on the autism spectrum and a May 6 performance to feature Auslan interpreters. "It's a great way to include more people," she said. "Auslan is for people that are deaf and speak Auslan and for a relaxed performance, it's important include autistic audiences in a show. "As the name states, it's more relaxed. Audiences can move if they need to, we create relaxed packs to give information about the show so there are no surprises, there is relaxed intensity of sound and lighting and a place to have a chill out. "Relaxed performances are becoming more and more common. Even musical artists are doing shows like this for a broader range of people, families who have young kids and people who might have sensory sensitivities." Robot Song has a strong connection to autism with its creator Jolyon James after his experiences parenting a child on the Autism Spectrum. Read more: Passion for advocacy leads Bendigo doctor to mental health specialty The show has recently recast its roles with neurodiverse performer Sophie Smyth taking on the lead role of Juniper, who is on the autism spectrum. "The reason we changed the casting was due to the fact we wanted to authentically cast the character of Juniper," Ms Hull said. "As access and inclusion coordinator, and someone with a disability, I advised that casting. "There were a lot of people who put their hands up but Sophie is a great performer. "For too long we have seen a lack of representation of people with a disability in roles portraying people with a disability. The disabled community is pushing for a change in this. "Experience is crucial in playing (those types of roles) roles but a lack of representation, and therefore employment, means if people with a disability are not getting those roles then it is a a big loss." Robot Song will be at The Capital Theatre on May 4 at 6pm, May 5 at 10am and 1pm (relaxed performance) and May 6 at 10am (Auslan supported) and 1pm.

