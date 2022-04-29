news, local-news,

Up-and-coming musician Alice Payne will be one of 17 local performers joining HipHoppotunities for Youth for live performances at Groovin the Moo this weekend. The short set will be Payne's second time playing at the regional festival after she joined HipHopportunities at the 2019 event. This year the youth group is performing under the Third Rail Studio banner. Third Rail Studio will present in two 20 minute performances in The Plot at GTM at 11.40am and 2.30pm on Saturday. Read more: Groovin the Moo organisers excited for Bendigo return "I have been working with them for a while," Payne said. "They are great at giving young people opportunities to perform and have a space in Eaglehawk open for young people to do dancing and other performance." Along with Payne, HipHop facilitators and youth leaders Jai Atkinson and Tiger Jorgensen have been curating and training young artists in emceeing and dance. Jorgensen will perform as part of the all-female Victress Crew while Atkinson will perform and support young rappers Seth Eastwood-Allum, Jacob Bleier, and Blake McConnell. Since last performing at GTM, Payne has released her debut album - Wonderland - which was created at home during the coroanvirus lockdowns. With more experience under her belt, Payne is looking forward to enjoying her time on GTM's The Plot on Saturday. "I didn't know what I was doing the first year, I was so stressed and had no songs until week before it was on," she said. Read more: Bendigo's Jem Pryse unearthed for Groovin the Moo "But this time I want to have a good time, enjoy the day and watch the other artists perform. "The most important thing is to focus on having fun. It might be stressful and nerve wracking but you are there have a good time and engage with people. "I have always found my strongest performances have been when I was focusing on having good time rather than doing a good show." The release of Wonderland has also helped get Payne's foot in the door for other gigs. "It's been so exciting. I have booked GTM and another gig at the Old Church on the Hill," she said. "I am also doing a gig in Brunswick and had one at The Gaso." "The feedback I have been receiving from people who listen is positive - that's all that matters."

