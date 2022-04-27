news, local-news,

Bendigo musician Jem Pryse is preparing for the biggest gig of his career. The folk-pop singer was selected as the triple j Unearthed artist for Groovin the Moo's return to Bendigo after COVID prevented the festival from going ahead in 2020 and 2021. It takes Pryse from writing and producing music in his bedroom to the main stage of a major festival. He will perform on the triple j stage at 11.45am on Saturday. Read more: Modern pop art takes over historic Dudley House for exhibition Pryse said he thought he had missed his opportunity after his submitted application was delayed from appearing on the Unearthed website. "I saw they weren't accepted on the site and thought 'ah well, maybe next year'," he said. "But a couple of days later I got a call from Tommy at triple j asking if I was doing any music. "I said I would love to play some more gigs and shows and he said 'I've got a gig lined up for you - playing at Groovin the Moo. "It was a bit of a shock. I was there with my housemates and we had a little party for the rest of the day." Pryse has grown up with music in his family. His mother taught him piano in primary school before buying him a ukulele in secondary school and his brother plays guitar. After finishing high school, Pryse started writing and recording songs in his bedroom while studying to become a physio. It culminated with his debut album which was released two weeks ago. "Since 2018, I have just been making my own music in my bedroom," Pryse said. "I have been getting into playing live a bit more over the last year at weddings, bars and pubs. Read more: World heritage bid's golden chance to benefit from 2026 Commonwealth Games "Up until now have been playing covers with maybe a couple of originals if I know the crowd. "Now, all of a sudden I have a chance to play original music." Pryse's experiences of GTM include the 2016 festival as a punter and the 2019 festival as part of the Red Frogs Crew who help keep festival-goers hydrated through the day. "It will be fascinating going for a third time but as a performer," he said. "I'm excited to play in front of friends. "It's pretty much pure excitement now. If I am prepared, I don't get too nervous. I have had a few band practices with the other boys and am feeling good." Following GTM, Pryse hopes to enjoy a Victorian tour to promote his debut album, Seek, which took him a year to self-produce at home. "It was essentially all made in my bedroom and recorded in the linen cupboard for good soundproofing," he said. "Some of my friends that are producers gave me advice but it is all mixed and mastered by me. "Some songs I had written in 2018 and 2019 and were in my bank. So I decided to bring them all together in a collection of songs. "There are lots of little themes throughout. "I draw a lot of inspiration from jazz music and funk but the music I have released is quite chill and groovy." The tour will include a show at Quarry Hill's Old Church on the Hill on June 18. "I am hoping to play shows in Melbourne, Geelong and the Peninsula with support acts to make it into a good experience," he said. "It will pretty much be all the songs on the album plus some music released previously. As many originals as I can put in an hour or more and maybe some covers."

