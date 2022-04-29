Murphy to tour Sri Lanka with Australia A squad

sport, cricket, cricket, Australia, Murphy, victoria, Sri Lanka

Todd Murphy has taken a giant step forward in his cricket development after he was selected in the Australia A squad to tour Sri Lanka in June. The Sandhurst BDCA premiership player has only played two Sheffield Shield matches and seven one-day games for Victoria, but his flight and control caught the eye of national selectors. Murphy claimed match figures of 7-146 in his second Sheffield Shield game to lead Victoria to victory over Tasmania. The 21-year-old will get the opportunity to play in as many as two one-day matches and two four-day games against Sri Lanka A in Colombo and Hambantota. All four A matches will be played before the Test series begins, meaning players will have the chance to push their case for inclusion for Australia's first Test tour of Sri Lanka in six years. "Our whole club is thrilled to see Todd selected in this Australia A squad. It's a proud moment for us, but we're also rapt for his family and all those who've supported him so far,'' Sandhurst Cricket Club president Peter Lenaghan said. "We loved seeing his development during his time with us, and he made a huge contribution to our First XI men's premiership in 2018. Read more: Murphy savours summer of learning from the best "His talent is there for all to see and his progression is no surprise, given his dedication to the game and the effort he puts in. "We're sure he'll make the most of this opportunity." The Australia A squad had a mix of youth and experience. Test players Travis Head, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris and Pete Handscomb are joined by up-and-comers like Murphy, opening batter Henry Hunt and WA all-rounder Aasron Hardie. Prior to selection in the Australia A squad Murphy planned to spend the Victorian off-season in the Northern Territory where he is playing for Tracy Village in the Darwin and District Cricket Competition. Australia A squad - Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Pete Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee Schedule - June 8: First one-day game, Colombo June 10: Second one-day game, Colombo June 14-17: First-class tour match Hambantota June 21-24: First-class tour match, Hambantota Read more: Weekend footy teams for BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

