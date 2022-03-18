Murphy, Perry the heroes as Victoria wins Sheffield Shield clash

sport, cricket,

Todd Murphy batted superbly under immense pressure to guide Victoria to victory against Tasmania in their Sheffield Shield clash at the Junction Oval. Batting at number 10, the former Sandhurst all-rounder made 24 not out and added 47 for the ninth wicket with Mitch Perry (32 not out) to lift the Vics from 8-187 to 8-234 and a thrilling two-wicket victory. After bowling Tasmania out for 209 early on day four, Victoria was set 231 for victory. Ex-Bendigo all-rounder James Seymour made 25 at the top of the order in Victoria's second innings. From 2-121, the Vics lost 6-66 to be on the ropes, before Perry and Murphy dug in for a match-winning stand against an attack that included former Test players Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird. With the ball, Murphy had match figures of 7-146 off 50 overs.

