Murphy savours a summer of learning from the best

The 2021-22 cricket season has been a learning experience for Todd Murphy. The former Sandhurst off-spinner had a six-week stint with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and has impressed at one-day level with Victoria. The 21-year-old is growing in confidence at the next level. "(In the Big Bash) I was very lucky to be involved with a group that has a lot of experience and that has been successful in Big Bash cricket,'' Murphy said. "It was really cool and I enjoyed experiencing how the group trained and prepared. "Being a spinner I couldn't have asked for a better place to be. (Former Australian Test spinner) Steve O'Keefe was there the whole time, (Pakistan leg-spinner) Shadab Khan was there for a couple of weeks and then (Australia's greatest off-spinner) Nathan Lyon came in at the back end of the tournament. "It was great to be alongside them and bounce ideas off them. In that environment with players who have played all over the world was invaluable for me." Despite the cut-throat nature of professional sport, Murphy said Lyon, O'Keefe and Khan were willing to help the new kid on the block. Read more: Injury setback for star Bendigo galloper Read more: Sally Pearson inspires central Victorian athletes "Honestly, they went above and beyond what I expected,'' Murphy said of the international trio. "They were more than happy to stand with me in the nets and talk spin. That's what I was most grateful for in my six weeks there - those guys went out of their way to help me. "It was awesome." Murphy bowled in three matches for the Sixers and had figures of 0-11 off two overs against Perth, 1-13 off three overs against the Renegades and 0-22 off four overs against the Strikers. "I was nervous out there, but I loved it,'' Murphy said. "To get a small opportunity was awesome. Going forward it will set me up with some more confidence. I know I can compete at that level." Murphy's good form with the Sixers carried on to the Marsh Cup. In the two games since the resumption of the competition, Murphy took 2-42 off 10 overs against South Australia and 0-41 off 10 overs against Queensland. Across both matches he had the best economy rate of the Victorian bowlers that completed their 10 overs. "It's nice to be back playing for Victoria,'' Murphy said. "I'm enjoying my role with the one-day side and I go into the games with a clear mind on what they want from me. "It's something I can keep building on and try to bowl the best I can. "I want to keep contributing and keep pushing my name forward." One of his wickets against South Australia was Australian Test keeper/batter Alex Carey. Carey tried to take on Murphy early on, but the young off-spinner had the last laugh. "I'm probably still at the stage where I do get a touch nervous (playing against international stars), but I keep telling myself to back my skills in,'' Murphy said. "I have to keep competing and believe that I'm there for a reason. "It's exciting to play those guys. Even if it doesn't come off you're going to learn a few things because they're the best at what they do. "No matter who wins the battle you're going to take something out of it." Murphy is making his mark in Australian cricket in white ball cricket, but long-term he doesn't want to be pigeon-holed as just a short-form bowler. "I don't want to be just a white ball spinner, I want to be a long-form spinner,'' Murphy said. "There were times at training during the Big Bash where I went away from competing and worked on some things that I wanted to work on. "I do make sure that I work on evolving my red ball skills." Murphy was a premiership player with Sandhurst before he moved to Melbourne to further his career. With older brothe,r Joel, captain of the Dragons' first XI, and a number of his mates playing in the BDCA, Murphy spends time each Saturday night catching up on the Bendigo District Cricket Association action. "I check the scores every weekend - mainly the Sandhurst scores, but I do check the other scores as well,'' Murphy said. "I like to keep an eye on how the players I played with and against are going. "It's nice to see (Strathdale-Maristians opening batter) Daniel Clohesy having a big season. He's someone I played cricket with through the juniors."

