Protective services officers return to Bendigo train station after two years

Protective services officers have returned to all stations across regional and metro rail networks. Their return comes two years after PSOs were deployed to assist with Victoria's COVID-19 response. The officers will cover stations in Bendigo, Ballarat, Traralgon and Geelong along with the 216 metro platforms across Melbourne. MORE NEWS: Eaglehawk burns victim encourages Bendigo community to register as donors "With more people returning to the office and enjoying nights out and about, now is the time to have PSOs back at all stations," Transit Safety Division acting Superintendent Craig Thompson said. "They will be doing what they do best - detecting and deterring crime to make sure people can travel with confidence. "We know a PSO presence makes people feel safe and that is our top priority. "Our members genuinely care about the community and we know they look forward to reconnecting with them." OTHER STORIES: PSOs retained a presence at major train stations with roving patrols between all others. The officers patrol platforms from 6pm until the last train, seven days a week and across the weekend as part of the Night Network. During the pandemic, some PSOs were deployed to COVID-19 related duties including hotel quarantine, helping manage Victoria's borders and patrols to boost the safety of businesses in commercial retail precincts. More information about PSOs and safe travel tips can be found online at police.vic.gov.au/public-transport-safety Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

