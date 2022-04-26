news, local-news, Jo Lythgo, Beischer Park, Strathdale

DOGS will be able to join their owners for this year's Bendigo Mother's Day Classic. About 360 participants have registered online for the four and eight kilometre walk and run events. Event organiser Jo Lythgo said a mini handmade market would be set up among food and coffee stalls at the event village to give the classic a fun community atmosphere. More news: Iconic cars cruise through Bendigo "The reason behind it was that - every year you do the run or walk and have a coffee and you go on your way," she said. "But because this is the 25th year I wanted to do something different. I wanted to make it something where people would come and then stay for awhile. "This is the first time I've organised it and I've been entering the event for about 10 years." The classic has raised almost $40 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund research in the past two and a half decades. Ms Lythgo said this year's trophy for first place would be a candle from a locally owned business. "It's a charity event and it's about participating and doing it with your family and friends. And it's about people who have gone through breast cancer or supported somebody who has been through it or lost somebody to breast cancer. "It's more about coming together as a community and less about winning a race and that's why I wanted to move away from the traditional trophy and have a candle this year." More news: Sports clubs in powerful position to prevent domestic violence Ms Lythgo said major sponsors Bendigo Ford and Trans Air & Electrics had made it possible to pay for essentials such as fences, staging and music. "All of the money from the ticket sales goes straight to the foundation," she said. "So sponsorship is really important for everything else." The Bendigo Mother's Day Classic has also received support from Epsom's Human Mechanics gym and Bendigo retailer Sportfirst. "Without those four sponsors we wouldn't be able to do as much as we are," Ms Lythgo said. The eight kilometer walk and run will start at 8am and the four kilometer event will begin at 9am. A group warm up session will be led by Human Mechanics gym. The Mother's Day Classic will be held on Sunday, May 8 at Beischer Park, Rervoir Road, Strathdale. Participants can register here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

