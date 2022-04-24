news, local-news, sports, election, liberals, coalition, promise, pledge, cycling, cycle

THE LIBERALS have announced a cash injection for the Bendigo Women's Cycling Challenge as political parties duke it out for sports-lovers' votes. Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck publicly revealed the $5000 grant funding boost on Sunday. It is part of a $50,000 grant pool to help pandemic-ravaged communities bounce back, he said. "We've seen applications for events range from 'come and try days' to larger events such as state sporting championships that will engage the broader community and have flow on effects for local businesses," he said. LVFNL: Netball arm-wrestle ends in draw Liberal candidate for Bendigo Darin Schade said the money would help more women and girls try cycling. "From 45 female participants at the first meet in 2017, the event now attracts 100-150 female participants, a great sign of things to come," he said. Sport funding has emerged as a key campaign focus for multiple parties during the campaign for Bendigo. Labor candidate Lisa Chesters last week promised $500,000 for inclusive and female-friendly changerooms at the Golden Square Football Netball club's Wade Street grounds, should her party win government. She then pledged $1 million to upgrade North Bendigo's Anderson Street clubrooms. HDFNL round three: Demons put tough start behind them to knock over Bulldogs Some of the facilities there are so old they have become an embarrassment to club members trying to attract new people to their sports. "The changerooms are just disgusting," North Bendigo Football Netball club member Lauren Bell said earlier this year. "It's like you are walking into a prison cell. The toilets don't always flush. Everything is in dire need of being upgraded." Three sporting clubs that use the North Bendigo reserve are trying to raise $7 million for a redevelopment.

