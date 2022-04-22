news, local-news,

TWO Bendigo gardens have been recognised in a statewide competition for green thumbs. Peter Huxtable and Stan and Mary Phelps each won categories in the annual Victoria in Bloom competition for budding gardeners living in public and community housing. Mr Huxtable was awarded best household garden, while Mr and Mrs Phelps won the best small enclosed garden category. The awards, launched in 2004, aim to recognise the work of public and community housing renters who create decorative, productive and environmentally friendly gardens in their homes and communities. The Bendigo green thumbs beat out more than 100 entries. Mr Huxtable said it was a shock to win his award. His garden features a number of self-seeding plants which he grows year-round. "I couldn't give you the Latin name of them. I bought a lot of them in packets at Bunnings and put them in. Of course they grew and all their seeds just drop and the breeze takes it," he said. "It keeps me active. I just don't like sitting inside watching telly. So I come out and just muck around out here." Mr Huxtable moved into his home in 2004 after working in Broken Hill mines for more than 20 years and owning a business during the recession in the 1980s and 1990s. As well as flowers, Mr Huxtable keeps a number of finches, canaries and chooks. The garden has helped Mr Huxtable stay healthy after having a heart operation. "I'd had a triple bypass done in 2002 and I couldn't mow the lawn. After the bypass they gave me five years to live or I'm still kicking so that's good," he said. "This was all grass that I (couldn't mow), so we decided to have a garden. I had always had a garden back home." Housing minister Richard Wynne said gardening becoming a top hobby for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Gardens have the power to bring people and entire communities together and we have heard some remarkable stories as part of this year's competition about how gardening has provided solace over the last two years," he said. "The Victoria in Bloom entrants are always outstanding - and this year is no different. "It is great to see the talent and creativity of these public housing renters who put so much time and effort into their outdoor spaces."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/da68a26a-0847-4e19-b99a-97a2fc11ce06.jpg/r703_381_6880_3871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg