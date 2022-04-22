news, local-news, news

BENDIGO'S Beechworth Bakery celebrated Earth Day by serving up delicious coffees in edible and eco friendly cups, with 100% of the proceeds going to an environmental not for profit. The coffee cups, from Good Edi, were sold at the bakery for one dollar, and were made of oats and grain, meaning they could be eaten once your coffee was finished. "The bakery is trying it's best to cut back on any wastage," Bendigo Beechworth Bakery acting supervisor Natasha Trigg said. Those who preferred to not eat their coffee cups could use them as a pot plants, or throw them in the compost or bin - because they are biodegradable, they would naturally break down in less than two weeks. For every cup purchased, two trees would be planted by environment organisation TreeProject, who will receive 100% of the proceeds from the edible coffee cups that were sold. Ms Trigg said the business have cut back their production, are ordering items such as bread 24 hours in advance, and products not sold at the end of the day have been donated to Foodshare - all in an effort to reduce waste. MORE NEWS: Federal election draw sees independent candidate top Bendigo ballot "So we're already doing our bit there, and now we're stepping it up and making sure we're looking after the environment as best as we can," Ms Trigg said. Earth day, held on April 22 every year, is a day celebrated by more than one billion people and is about awareness and action to protect the plant from the threats of pollution, deforestation, and climate change. People are encouraged to partake in activities like picking up litter, reducing electricity and water consumption, and planting trees to help the earth. Ms Trigg said the company was looking for more ways to make ensure the packaging and materials they were using were environmentally friendly - from their takeaway cups, bamboo takeaway cutlery, and now the edible coffee cups. The earth conscious supervisor said she feels as if the earth is forgotten about because people try not to waste food, and not buy too many clothes, but we forget that everything we do on a daily basis - the takeaway food we eat, or how much we drive affects the earth too. Ms Trigg said customers responded well to the edible coffee cups and were intrigued that they could drink the coffee then eat the cup, with some kids wanting their babycinos in the edible cups. OTHER STORIES: "The kids get a snack as well as a babycino!" she said. The acting supervisor said she was ecstatic to be working in a company that is environmentally conscious and was happy to be doing her bit to help the planet. "I'm working in a company that is considering the environment as well as the people in the community, and trying to make it better," Ms Trigg said. "I feel very happy and proud about that." The edible coffee cups were sold at all the Beechworth bakeries only for Earth Day.

