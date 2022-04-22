coronavirus,

THE BENDIGO RSL is urging unvaccinated veterans to come to Anzac Day services as social distancing restrictions lift. A raft of restrictions lift at midnight. Subbranch president Peter Swandale has been fielding calls from veterans asking whether they can finally join comrades in person since the government announced eased restrictions late this week. "We are really hoping we will see some veterans we haven't seen in two years," he said. RSLs have been supporting unvaccinated veterans throughout the pandemic but have not been able to fully engage with them, Mr Swandale said. He had noticed since the pandemic began easing that there were still two groups of veterans: the vaccinated ones who were back to full engagement, and the unvaccinated. "It's been a slow take-up but we've been waiting for this moment when all veterans can come together," Mr Swandale said. "The face-to-face engagement will be a key thing." Anzac Day services will take place on Monday.

