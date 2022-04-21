Victorian COVID commander Jeroen Weimar to finish up role later in April

news, local-news, news, health, jeroen weimar, covid commander, covid-19

Victorian COVID commander Jeroen Weimar is set to leave his role at the end of the month. The announcement of his departure comes as Victoria eases a raft of restrictions on Wednesday, including the state's vaccinated economy and mandatory mask rules. In an official statement on Thursday afternoon, a Department of Health spokesperson thanked Mr Weimar for his work during the pandemic. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council tram museum, workshop plans go out to tender "We thank Jeroen for his contribution to the COVID response - particularly his dedication, leadership and many hours spent keeping the Victorian community informed and updated," they said. "The COVID response will continue as part of the wider public health team within the department, with key appointments made, alongside the ongoing leadership of Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton. "These appointments within the department will help ensure targeted and continued support for our community." He was appointed to the COVID-19 response commander role in July 2020, after holding senior positions at VicRoads and Public Transport Victoria. OTHER STORIES: Mr Weimar travelled to Bendigo Health's Mollison Street vaccination clinic back in February when the hospital celebrated its 50 per cent booster milestone. "I want to say my thanks and congratulations to Bendigo and the whole team at Bendigo Health," he said. "From the testing teams, the contact tracing teams to the community engagement teams and of course to the vaccination team. "It's fantastic to see half of the Bendigo community having their third dose already, thanks to the worth of Bendigo Health and their many partners across the community." Mr Weimar will take time off before returning to the public service later in the year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/a8c228f3-bb4a-4b39-8a89-16ba5a75d740.jpg/r2_68_901_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg