A BENDIGO man who committed a slew of violent offences while under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been sentenced to jail. Rory East, aged 23, was sentenced in the County Court for offences described by Judge Frances Hogan as "unprovoked", "cowardly", "thuggish", "arrogant and gratuitous in nature." East was sentenced to 22 months' jail with a non-parole period of 10 months. East previously pleaded guilty to committing the charges of aggravated burglary, assault, damaging property, and theft in 2021. Read more: Shire councillors back push to scrap 'offensive' creek name The court heard how over a period of six hours, East and an unknown male committed a raft of 'anti-social' offences in Golden Square. East had consumed copious amounts of alcohol, as well as having sleeping pills on the night of the offending. His rampage extended to Chum Street, Maple Street, Curnow Street, Ruth Street, Booth Street and Pallet Street during the evening of January 6, 2021, and multiple victims were assaulted. The court heard East spoke to some victims in a 'nasty fashion,' even bragging about some of his attacks. Judge Hogan said East's actions that evening were done in an 'arrogant' and 'loud fashion'. "The fact of the matter is you were highly intoxicated," she said. The court was told of East's extensive criminal history, and Judge Hogan said his parents had separated when he was young due to infidelity, and his father was physically and emotionally abusive. Read more: Developers want to demolish everything cramping this building's style She said the offender left schooling at 10, began using drugs at the age of 13, and experienced periods of homelessness where he stayed with friends involved in a "drug subculture" where he began to offend. A psychologist report provided to the court said East 'grew up in a chaotic household'. The report detailed how East's best friend was murdered, his uncle took his own life, and his grandfather died of cancer. The court heard East had panic attacks and seizures and was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and PTSD, using alcohol to numb his feelings but limited attempts were made by him to seek help. The court heard of the breakdown of East's relationship with the mother of his child who began using ice, causing custody issues and the child being left in the care of her grandparents. Judge Hogan said she accepted the offender had mental health and long standing substance abuse issues, which would make jail more burdensome for him. "At this stage you have a long way to go and I am guarded about your prospects for rehabilitation," she said. "In light of your young age, you should be given the opportunity to rehabilitate yourself. Read more: Mother-of-four shows hard work pays off and it's never too late to embark on a new career "You are capable of doing something to better yourself." Judge Hogan said if it were not for East's early and remorseful plea of guilty, she would have imposed three years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 24 months. East has spent 192 days in pre-sentence detention. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

