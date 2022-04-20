news, local-news, bendigo, police, arrested, bendigo highway patrol, pyramid hill

Bendigo Highway Patrol, with help of other local units, have taken an alleged troublesome driver of the road after an arrest earlier this month. On April 7, a silver BMW was allegedly involved in two incidents of evading police on the Loddon Valley Highway at high speed. Later that afternoon, the same vehicle was seen parked in Dingee with a male acting suspiciously. OTHER STORIES: A 33-year-old Bendigo man was subsequently arrested by police units from Bendigo Highway Patrol, Elmore, Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater. A search of the male and the area allegedly located a large quantity of cash, drugs, a knife and a number of identification cards. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the man has been remanded in custody with plans to reappear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court in May.

