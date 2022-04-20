news, local-news, news, coat drive, bendigo, bendigo community health services, health, donate, give back

The Bendigo Community Coat Drive is happening again - and they need your help. As the cold nights set in, and cooler days are ahead, there are many who need support to keep warm. In previous years, the service has been fortunate to receive more than 2700 donations from the community - and given the pressure COVID-19 has placed on many people, they're hoping to see high numbers this year. MORE NEWS: COVID-19 isolation rules and vaccine mandates to end in Victoria from 11.59pm Friday, April 22 BCHS chief executive Gerard José said he is hopeful the return of the coat drive will bring comfort to many this winter. "We know the many challenges in our community in relation to secure housing, meaning many are facing the freezing depths of winter without a warm home," he said. "Many others are facing extra financial pressures and are unable to heat their homes, or find the money for warm clothes for themselves of their families. "We are asking the community to please have a think about what hasn't been worn in a while, and donate them to our coat drive." OTHER STORIES: Staff at BCHS said they are again grateful to Pristine Dry Cleaners, for its ongoing commitment to the drive. Pristine Dry Cleaners cleans every item donated during the Coat Drive. Coats are then distributed to people through our Bendigo Community Health Services sites at central Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat, and provided to like-minded organisations to distribute to their clients. Pristine Dry Cleaners manager Cassie McLeod says the coat drive is a way of giving back to the community every year. "This is our way of helping people in need," she said. MORE NEWS: Be.Bendigo calls for easing of isolation restrictions "There's a strong sense of community support, knowing warm clothing is essential. Each year we try and rally behind the community in order to beat last year's donations." The Coat Drive runs from April 19 until May 13. Coats can be dropped to to Pristine Dry Cleaners, located at Shop 141/157-161 High Street, Bendigo. If you have a question about the coat drive, please email bchscomms@bchs.com.au or call 5448 1600. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/352462c4-c5b3-4f76-aa97-2d6ba333178b.jpg/r10_636_4022_2903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg