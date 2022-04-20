Police seek public's help on seriously injured Kyneton man
Kyneton police continue to investigate and appeal for public assistance after a man was found seriously injured in Kyneton over the weekend.
Emergency services were called after a passer-by found the man on Sturt Street on Saturday, April 16 shortly before 2am.
The 33-year-old Kyneton man was airlifted to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.
Investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene, and are keen to speak to anyone who drove through the area around that time and may have seen a pedestrian.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
