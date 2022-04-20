Police seek public's help on seriously injured Kyneton man

news, local-news,

Kyneton police continue to investigate and appeal for public assistance after a man was found seriously injured in Kyneton over the weekend. Emergency services were called after a passer-by found the man on Sturt Street on Saturday, April 16 shortly before 2am. The 33-year-old Kyneton man was airlifted to hospital where he remains with serious injuries. Read more: New IGA store to move into Strath Village Investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene, and are keen to speak to anyone who drove through the area around that time and may have seen a pedestrian. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/9971b533-2016-4899-8eaa-c0dbe6027df7.JPG/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg