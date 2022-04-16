news, local-news, news, kyneton, police, injured, airlifted, hospital, man, crime

Police are investigating following the discovery of an injured man in Kyneton on Saturday morning. Emergency services were called after a passer-by found the man on Sturt Street shortly before 2am. The man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. OTHER STORIES: The exact circumstances surrounding how the man was injured are not yet known, but it is believed the man may have been struck by a vehicle. Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who drove through the area around that time and may have seen a pedestrian. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/35f54511-17f4-44bf-9dfa-b09cd5c638bf.jpg/r0_240_4534_2802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg