Man found in Kyneton with serious injuries airlifted to hospital
Police are investigating following the discovery of an injured man in Kyneton on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called after a passer-by found the man on Sturt Street shortly before 2am.
The man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The exact circumstances surrounding how the man was injured are not yet known, but it is believed the man may have been struck by a vehicle.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who drove through the area around that time and may have seen a pedestrian.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
