news, local-news,

A NEW IGA business will move into two stores at the Strath Village shopping precinct. Stonemans Village IGA will take over Shop 1 and 11 at Strath Village after signing a letter of intent to develop the stores. Development will include a complete revamp of the two stores. Read more:Firearm storage laws to change from August Owners and tenants of Strath Village businesses were informed of the plans on Tuesday morning. Strath Village Owners Corporation Committee chairperson Kim Greenwell said it was a pleasure we put to rest all the rumors about the two spaces. "These two shops [1 and 11] will become the all new Stonemans 'Village' IGA," she said.. "After months of planning, it has been agreed to contract local commercial building company, Fawcett O'Toole, to complete major construction and upgrade works, turning this space into a state-of-the-art 'Local Service' IGA Supermarket and Liquor Shop." Read more: Rent increases causing alarm for Greater Bendigo families Owner-operator Mat Jones said in the letter the IGA store his family would focus on fresh local produce, local employment and great service. The Strath Village Supa IGA closed in August, 2019. The Supreme Court later appointed a liquidator for the company behind Strath Village IGA, after ordering it be wound up in insolvency. Since then the store has been vacant. Ms Greenwell said securing a new business for Strath Village has been a long time coming. "(It) is something the Owners Corporation Committee is incredibly excited about," she said. "We wish (the Jones family) all the success that comes with local friendly service and fresh produce." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/51d82319-3f98-4d4b-b042-e88ac5de5d09.jpg/r2_547_5345_3566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg