Rusty Hickman roars back to full speed with victory at Easter Nationals

news, local-news,

Bendigo sprintcar driver Rusty Hickman returned to racing on the weekend after three months on the sidelines due to injury. Hickman made his return at Mildura's iconic Timmis Speedway where he finished with top results. On Friday night Hickman was in action for the Australian Sprintcar All star series where he started out the night by posting a 12.258 to finish fourth in the time trials. After a few months away from the sport he then showed the sprintcar community he hasn't lost his expert touch behind the wheel taking out the first heat after moving from P2 to P1. In the B-Main race Hickman lined up in P7 and put on a masterclass to get himself through the pack to P1 first ahead of Ryan Davis and Paul Solomon. In the A-Main Hickman started from P15 and weaved his way all the way up to P2 before he found trouble. With only two laps to go he hooked a rut which then sent him to the catch fence where he sustained heavy damage which ended his race. Sport news: The night may have been over, but the Hickman V40 Motorsport team were hard at work on Saturday to prepare the car for Sunday's 360 Sprintcar Easter Nationals. Hickman wasted no time at all by opening the night with the fastest time trial (11.863) ahead of Jordyn Charge and Corey Sandow. The top-form continued with an impressive win in heat one from P1 to P1 and also in the second heat from P9 to P1. With P1 now locked in for the A-Main race, it was now Hickman's time to shine. He drove without error and nearly lapped the whole field to secure a win on his second night after returning from his three-month break. He finished ahead of Ben Morris and Cameron Waters. "An awesome drive and massive effort by the whole team to bounce back after a hard slog on Friday," Hickman V40 Motorsport Team posted to their fans. "A big thank you to the Mildura club and all involved at Timmis Speedway for putting on such a great weekend of racing. "Also, credit to all that helped to rebuild the fence after Rusty took it down on Friday, such a dedicated hard working group of people. "So cool to see so many race fans come along to watch and support these events too, crowds were great. "All in all we are really pleased with Rusty's return to driving, he put in an absolute stellar effort." In true Hickman style, Rusty donated a portion of his winnings to the Timmis Speedway to help with a current project to upgrade safety fences and lighting at the circuit. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/8f4a18ff-d440-4ec3-b115-ca935b2f9579.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg