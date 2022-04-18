Mott-trained galloper delivers Star performance at Sandown

news, local-news, Mott, Sean, Our, Lone, Star, Alana, Kelly, Sandown

BENDIGO galloper Our Lone Star bounced back from an underwhelming first-up run to gain his second city win at Sandown on Monday. The Sean Mott-trained four-year-old again showed his affinity for soft tracks by upstaging his rivals in the $50,000 benchmark 70 handicap over 1400m, at TAB odds of $26. Only Aimee's Jewel ($51) was at longer odds in the nine-horse field. Ridden to perfection by in-form jockey Alana Kelly, Our Lone Star was positioned just behind the leaders on straightening and hit the lead at the 125m before kicking clear to win by three-quarters of a length over the favourite Marimenko ($3.50). The win followed a disappointing last over 1300m in a heat of the Country Trainers Series at Ararat earlier in the month. The final of that series, worth $150,000, was run at Sale on Good Friday and was Mott's initial target with Our Lone Star this preparation. A second city win for the son of Magnus and Miss Kempinsky was a more than handy consolation. Mott, who was having only his fifth starter for the season on Monday, admitted to having plenty of confidence heading into the race. "This prep I trained him for that country trainers' race at Sale over 1500m and the first-up run went pear-shaped," he said. "We had to sort of reset and come here (to Sandown). "But I was quite happy with his prep." Mott was quick to forgive the gelding's poor first-up effort on a good four at Ararat. "The trainer was a bit greedy," he said with a wry smile. "He was only 18 days between his official trial and coming into that "Any other $25,000 (benchmark) 68 race and he drew eight of eight, I would have scratched him immediately, but because it was a heat of that series I elected to go there and it brought me undone." Our Lone Star has been a terrific performer and earner for Mott, highlighted by his victory at Flemington last Anzac Day in the $135,000 Flt Lt Peter Armytage Handicap (1700m). It broke a nine-year drought between wins at racing headquarters for the affable trainer. He followed up with a fourth over 2000m at Flemington. His record now stands at three wins and four placings from 12 starts for earnings of $175,075. Our Lone Star was the first leg of a winning double for 22-year-old Kelly, who notched up earlier city success at Caulfield on Saturday aboard Point Nepean. Meanwhile, racing returns to Bendigo for the first time ince Golden Mile day on Wednesday with an eight-race program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/455e6cca-9a03-4bb4-bfdb-def336b5e138.JPG/r0_204_4000_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg