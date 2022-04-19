BFNL: Key players to return; club rankings after round two

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football

Strathfieldsaye will welcome back a number of key players over the next fortnight. The Storm are 2-0 going into games against Kyneton (home) and Castlemaine (away) before a mouth-watering round five showdown with Gisborne on May 7. Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson and his match committee could be in for a tough time this week as they weigh up selection for the home clash with Kyneton. "Kal Geary will be right, Daniel Clohesy will come back, Jack Neylon will be back, Tim Hosking should be right and Patty Blandford will come back in,'' Wilson said. "(Recruit) Brady Hore will play his first game of the season in the reserves and Harry Conway will be back in the next couple of weeks as well. "We've got some good players to come back in which is going to put some pressure on for spots." Wilson said Cal McCarty (calf) is a chance to play this week, while Jordan Wilson (hamstring) will miss after they were both injured in the win over Sandhurst on Good Friday. The Storm didn't hit top gear in the opening two rounds, but did enough to defeat potential finalists Eaglehawk and Sandhurst. Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round two wrap It's only early in the season, but Sandhurst and South Bendigo face a crucial game in round three this Saturday. Whoever loses the annual Graeme Wright Memorial Cup clash will slip to 0-3. Sandhurst coach Ashle Connick said the Dragons should have the services of recruit Lachlan Murdoch. The former Sunraysia inter-league representative can play off half-back or through the middle of the ground. The Bloods have been ravaged by injuries in the early stages of the season, with up to 10 senior players missing last weekend. Classy forward Kaiden Antonowicz will return this week from COVID health and safety protocols, while Will Keck could play his first game back from a knee reconstruction. Zac Hare, Riley Walsh, Will Allen, Daniel Nalder, Brayden Torpey, Joel Swatton and Tom Brereton are working their way back from injuries. Wingman Ollie Simpson won't return until mid-season because of a knee injury. RANKING POINTS 1. Golden Square 3386 2. Gisborne 3324 3. Strathfieldsaye 3075 4. Sandhurst 3003 5. Eaglehawk 2928 6. South Bendigo 2865 7. Kyneton 2760 8. Kangaroo Flat 2546 9. Castlemaine 2453 10. Maryborough 2317 ............................... DISPOSALS 1. Golden Square 758 2. Strathfieldsaye 741 3. Gisborne 728 4. Eaglehawk 693 5. Sandhurst 690 6. Kangaroo Flat 652 7. South Bendigo 650 8. Kyneton 585 9. Maryborough 564 10. Castlemaine 553 ............................... KICKS 1. Golden Square 483 2. Gisborne 469 3. Eaglehawk 457 4. Strathfieldsaye 443 5. South Bendigo 431 6. Sandhurst 423 7. Kangaroo Flat 403 8. Kyneton 398 9. Castlemaine 376 10. Maryborough 366 ............................... HANDBALLS 1. Strathfieldsaye 298 2. Golden Square 275 3. Sandhurst 267 4. Gisborne 259 5. Kangaroo Flat 249 6. Eaglehawk 236 7. South Bendigo 219 8. Maryborough 198 9. Kyneton 187 10. Castlemaine 177 ............................... MARKS 1. Golden Square 220 2. South Bendigo 213 3. Eaglehawk 206 4. Strathfieldsaye 196 5. Sandhurst 177 6. Gisborne 176 7. Kyneton 158 8. Castlemaine 157 9. Kangaroo Flat 155 10. Maryborough 118 ............................... CLEARANCES 1. Sandhurst 101 2. Gisborne 88 3. Castlemaine 86 4. Maryborough 81 5. Golden Square 75 6. Strathfieldsaye 73 7. South Bendigo 67 8. Kyneton 65 9. Eaglehawk 65 10. Kangaroo Flat 62 ............................... HARD BALL GETS 1. Kyneton 93 2. Castlemaine 82 3. Eaglehawk 76 4. Gisborne 62 5. South Bendigo 55 6. Strathfieldsaye 53 7. Sandhurst 52 8. Kangaroo Flat 51 9. Maryborough 49 10. Golden Square 37 ............................... TACKLES 1. Kyneton 137 2. Sandhurst 133 3. South Bendigo 132 4. Castlemaine 126 5. Gisborne 121 6. Maryborough 116 7. Eaglehawk 112 8. Strathfieldsaye 107 9. Golden Square 96 10. Kangaroo Flat 93 ............................... INSIDE 50s 1. Golden Square 131 2. Gisborne 131 3. Strathfieldsaye 116 4. Kyneton 111 5. Eaglehawk 100 6. Kangaroo Flat 96 7. Maryborough 90 8. Castlemaine 87 9. Sandhurst 87 10. South Bendigo 82 ............................... ONE PERCENTERS 1. Gisborne 191 2. South Bendigo 180 3. Sandhurst 177 4. Kangaroo Flat 175 5. Golden Square 167 6. Castlemaine 135 7. Kyneton 121 8. Strathfieldsaye 116 9. Maryborough 97 10. Eaglehawk 94 ............................... TURNOVERS 1. Castlemaine 170 2. Sandhurst 159 3. Kangaroo Flat 155 4. Kyneton 153 5. Strathfieldsaye 139 6. Gisborne 136 7. Maryborough 134 8. Eaglehawk 123 9. Golden Square 120 10. South Bendigo 119

