Driver nabbed going 251km per hour on Calder Freeway

A Hallam woman has had her vehicle impounded after being caught driving 251 kilometres per hour on the Calder Freeway near Woodend on Monday morning. The white Volkswagen sedan was travelling at more than 140 kilometres over the 110 kilometre per hour speed limit at about 12.30am. The 42-year-old was intercepted by police near Kyneton, where she was also caught using her mobile phone. MORE NEWS: Rosalind Park full of life during day two of Bendigo's Easter Fair | PHOTOS She is expected to be charged on summons with numerous offences including conduct endangering life, drive at dangerous speed and using a mobile phone while driving. The catch was part of Operation Compass, an Easter Victoria Police operation which has seen police flood roads and highways across the state in an effort to reduce road trauma over the long weekend. Police are targeting impaired driving, speed, distraction, and fatigue in high-risk areas throughout metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria. Operation Compass concludes at 11.59pm on Monday, 25 April.

