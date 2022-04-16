Rosalind Park full of life during day two of Bendigo's Easter Fair | PHOTOS

news, local-news, news, easter, bendigo, bendigo 150th easter fair, rosalind park, activities

There was plenty to see and do on day to of the Bendigo 150th Easter Fair on Saturday. Rosalind Park was full of life with people of all ages enjoying what the grounds had to offer. There truly was something there for everyone. Whether you wanted to see all the Discovery Centre has to offer every single day or try your luck at mining for a fortune, there was no way people would be bored. The Bendigo LEGO User Group was out in force getting another day of building in, Connected Circus was there to teach the kids a few tricks and the list goes on. Although we do foresee a lot of tired tots getting to bed after a long day of fun.

