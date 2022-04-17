news, local-news,

Bendigo CFA captain Ian Ellis will be suiting up for his 45th Sherridon Homes Torchlight Procession on Sunday evening alongside a dozen of his fellow firefighters. The torchlight procession joined the array of events, markets and entertainment of the Bendigo Easter Fair in 1892, where it quickly became an integral part of the fair and Bendigo history. But for Mr Ellis, it's simply a family tradition. "It's a family of Ellises - my father and grandfather and cousins all marched - so it's a tradition," the captain said, "I look forward to it every year." "It was disappointing we missed a couple of years because of COVID but now we're back again, it's great. "And it's 150 years, so I have to march." MORE EASTER FAIR NEWS: Easter egg hunt kicks off Bendigo Easter Fair Mr Ellis joined the fire brigade when he was just 18-years-old. Today, he is the first CFA captain the Bendigo station has had in nearly 70 years, after being appointed to the role in April last year. "My passion is the fire brigade and it always is," he said. It's also why the annual procession is so important to him. "We get to the show the public who we are and what we can do." All firefighters marching in the procession will don their uniforms as a symbol of the brigade and their work in the community, Mr Ellis said. They will also march, holding a kerosene-lit torch, balanced on their hip. MORE EASTER FAIR NEWS: Carnival fun for all as families enjoy 150th Bendigo Easter Fair | PHOTOS "Now we have all the other brigades (involved in the parade) too, it's fantastic to show the public," he said. "We've been here since 1899, and we march for all those people - past members who came through the brigade." The Bendigo captain recommended watching the procession from the bottom of View Street. "You see all the marching torches, it looks really good." The torchlight procession will kick off on Sunday evening at 7pm and run through to roughly 8.30pm. The parade will begin on View Street, make it's way through McCrae Street and finish on Bridge Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/431b1abe-3d5b-43c0-97e0-42bd4dbe5ff1.jpg/r0_302_3109_2059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg