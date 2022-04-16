news, local-news, news, easter, 150th easter fair, bendigo, greater bendigo

There was plenty to do and see on Good Friday as the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair was kicked off in style. While there were a lot of traditional elements for everyone to enjoy, there was plenty of time for the kids (and big kids too). MORE NEWS: Bendigo remembers Sue DeAraugo as 'generous' and giving soul after tragic loss William Vahland Place and later Mundy Street were full of rides and attractions if you dared to give it a go. Patrons lined up, ready to take on the fast-moving, high-flying contraptions. OTHER NEWS: 'It's just awesome': Moran celebrates Castlemaine's 50-point victory over Maryborough But if you were looking for something a little more... calming, market stalls were set up for people to browse to their hearts content. From homemade jewellery and crafts to delicious food and beverages, people of all ages were able to enjoy the Rotary Market on Easter Fair Way (Bridge Street). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/4c4d3dac-9ff8-474c-9fdc-d26e9bf275ef.jpg/r8_327_3192_2126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg