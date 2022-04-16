Bendigo enjoys carnival rides and market stalls on Good Friday
There was plenty to do and see on Good Friday as the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair was kicked off in style.
While there were a lot of traditional elements for everyone to enjoy, there was plenty of time for the kids (and big kids too).
William Vahland Place and later Mundy Street were full of rides and attractions if you dared to give it a go.
Patrons lined up, ready to take on the fast-moving, high-flying contraptions.
But if you were looking for something a little more... calming, market stalls were set up for people to browse to their hearts content.
From homemade jewellery and crafts to delicious food and beverages, people of all ages were able to enjoy the Rotary Market on Easter Fair Way (Bridge Street).
