Easter egg hunt kicks off Bendigo Easter fair

3,2,1... go! Bendigo's easter fair kicked off on Friday morning with the inaugural easter egg hunt. Children were separated into age groups to sort through mountains of wood-wool to find the small chocolate surprises. The under-three's kicked off the day at 10am as a large crowd of families and spectators gathered in Rosalind Park. More news: Poverty trap - Bendigo Labor MP challenges her leader's JobSeeker backflip SES volunteers dispersed the eggs over the scene and after an animated countdown, flurries of children, colour and - inevitably - chocolate, filled the park. Each group had ten minutes to find as many eggs as they could before the the SES volunteers reset for the next age group. While there were a few tears as the allocated time slots rolled to a close, most were quickly satiated by a chance to jump in a pic by our Bendigo Advertiser photographers. Families on the sidelines were mostly grateful the event was happening at all, after two years of cancelled or revised easter fairs. There seemed to be enough for everyone, despite a few being eaten on the spot....

