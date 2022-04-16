Bendigo's Robyn Lindsay appointed permanent chief executive at Echuca Regional Health

news, local-news, news, echuca, campaspe, echuca regional health, bendigo health

Echuca Regional Health has announced Bendigo's Robyn Lindsay will permanently take on the role as the hospital's chief executive. After taking on the interim role in November last year, the hospital board of directors confirmed the appointment on April 14. A physiotherapist by training, Ms Lindsay has extensive health management experience including as a Allied Health director, Executive director of Organisational Development and Improvement and Executive director of Clinical Operations at Bendigo Health. MORE NEWS: Echuca-Moama bridge project donated logs make perfect homes for animals at Kyabram Fauna Park She also has experience as a director on a number of boards and is a board member for Girton Grammar School and Be.Bendigo. ERH chair Larna Tarrant said she was delighted to welcome Ms Lindsay as a senior health executive with a strong background in hospital leadership. "Robyn commences at ERH during an important time for our organisation as we grow to meet the needs of the community and strive to ensure that our staffing team are supported to maintain high levels of health and well-being," she said. OTHER STORIES: "In the past few months Robyn has been able to show that her experience and leadership style aligns well with our values and our priorities and we look forward to continuing to support our community to be healthy and live well." With a passion for regional health, Ms Lindsay indicated she was privileged to be appointed to the role and looks forward to contributing to the health and well-being of the region through this important community leadership role. She took on the role after the departure of the former chief executive Nick Bush, who worked in the role for a number of years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/61881ade-f8be-417b-bf80-1ed929e88254.jpg/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg