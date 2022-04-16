news, local-news, news, kyabram, kyabram fauna park, echuca moama, bridge, new bridge, fauna, flora

Kyabram Fauna Park animals will have new spots to explore, rest and call home thanks to a donation of River Red Gum hollow logs from the Echuca-Moama Bridge Project. The logs were removed from the project site last year and were recently donated to park to increase animal habitat areas in enclosures for resident species such as echidnas and lace monitors, and the new Tasmanian devils. Staff from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning supported the organisation and delivery of the donation. MORE NEWS: Bendigo enjoys carnival rides and market stalls on Good Friday Kyabram Fauna Park general manager Lachlan Gordon said the addition of the hollow logs along with ongoing upgrades at the Park will provide habitats that mirror what the animals would use and where they would live, in the wild. "It is important our enclosures are as close to an animal's natural environment as possible, both for the health and wellbeing of our Park animals, but also for visitors, to educate them on the animals, their natural habitats and the importance of conserving the natural environment," Mr Gordon said. "These hollow logs will be a great place for animals such as echidnas to burrow into and have a space for privacy and rest, just like they would in the wild." Mr Gordon said the park was very appreciative of support from DELWP for coordinating the partnership and Major Road Projects Victoria for supplying the hollows. OTHER STORIES: "Hollow logs of this size are particularly hard to source without removing them from areas which may already be providing habitat for other animals, so we are really thankful to both organisations for ensuring the logs were repurposed to benefit native wildlife in the region," he said. MRPV Project director Damian Van Dyke said the Kyabram Fauna Park was an important tourism and conservation centre in the area and repurposing the hollow logs highlighted a positive environmental management outcome for both the Echuca-Moama Bridge Project and the park. "Major Road Projects Victoria is committed to partnering with local organisations to provide positive environmental outcomes during our projects. We look forward to visiting the Park soon and seeing the logs being used by the animals," he said. The hollow logs will complement continued upgrades at the Park including upgraded enclosures, a new visitor entry and reptile house, managed by DELWP and Campaspe Shire Council, respectively.

