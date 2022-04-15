news, local-news, news, easter fair, bendigo, LEGO, Bendigo LEGO User Group

Let your LEGO creativity shine through as you help build a Bendigo-inspired masterpiece over the Easter long weekend. The Bendigo LEGO User Group will be out in force in Rosalind Park over the four with a stall set up with an abundance of the beloved bricks. LEGO ambassador Michael Peebles said locals would be able to come to the stall and add their own pieces of the puzzle. MORE NEWS: Vote on new Jim Crow Creek name expected at Mount Alexander Shire council "We'll be there for people to come and complete a little section of a mosaic we're planning on making," he said. "Without giving too much away, it will be a picture of some Bendigo icons and we're really excited to see it finished. "We're inviting people to come along and see what we're all about and complete as many sections as they like." The Bendigo LEGO User Group has been in town for at least eight years and is a place for LEGO lovers to unite and share their passion for the brick. "Honestly it's a way for us to share in the craziness of LEGO," Mr Peebles said. OTHER STORIES: "We have people of all ages come and it's a place for everyone to show off their projects they've been working on. "And we have some who put together big projects they've been working on for a long time or people who just want to put sets together." The mosaic piece is set to be complete and featured at the Bendigo Bricks event at the Showgrounds on April 23 and 24. "We have the second largest LEGO event in the state with more than 100 exhibitors coming from across the country to show off their work," Mr Peebles said. "It's our major event for the year and we hope people will be able to make it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

