THE MOUNT Alexander Shire should back a push to rename a creek that evokes historic racism. It comes after concerns were raised in neighbouring council Hepburn Shire about the Jim Crow Creek. The name refers to racist segregationist policies from America's deep south, and a white entertainer who performed black-face routines about an enslaved, dishevelled, racist stereotype. About 2.5km of the creek runs through the Mount Alexander Shire and the rest through Hepburn. More news: Poverty trap - Bendigo Labor MP challenges her leader's JobSeeker backflip Both councils have consulted with Indigenous Elders and the wider community. Only a minority of people surveyed opposed the name change, often on the grounds that "Jim Crow" is a reference to America's history, not Australia's. Council officers say a change would be a meaningful gesture towards reconciliation efforts, and remove a name considered offensive and derogatory. Dja Dja Wurrung elders have suggested "Larni Barramal Yaluk", which roughly translates as "place of the emu". The name would reference Mount Franklin, which resembles a giant land bird's nest or mound. Councillors will discuss the matter on Tuesday and notify Geographic Names Victoria of their preference, in time for a decision on any new name.

