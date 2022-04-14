'Change and fear': why the pandemic saw more students with disabilities expelled

news, local-news, schools, education, training, data, NDIS, disabilties

NEW education department data has revealed almost one third of Victorian students expelled during the first year of the pandemic had a disability. Experts warn the overrepresentation may continue beyond the pandemic as students struggle to readjust to on-campus schooling. While Victorian state schools spent 20 weeks remote learning in 2020, 68 students were expelled. Of those, 20 students were receiving Program for Students with Disabilities (PSD) funding - equating to 29.4 per cent of all expelled students, a jump from the 5.7 per cent in 2018. Six of the 2020 expulsions were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) students and four were in Out of Home Care. More news: Bendigo kicks off campaign with Huntly oval promise Rights Information & Advocacy Centre (RIAC) acting chief executive Amanda Robinson said the overrepresentation of students with disabilities points to a lack of teacher training in complex student needs. "Students have to meet an IQ threshold of a particular level to be eligible for special education schooling," she said, "and if they don't meet that they are forced into mainstream schooling" "A lot of what we see is parents of students who've been expelled, suspended or told to only return part time because they disrupt the classroom too much." Ms Robinson said during the pandemic, calls for NDIS support aids grew substantially, as parents were forced to homeschool. "Children were not able to be in a structured learning environment, so children with disabilities struggled without that structure," she said. Ms Robinson said individual teachers were not to blame and rather department training was lacking. "It's easier to expel someone than it is to try and manage the situation." "We never look at the teachers and point fingers, we look at the department and the training institutions. "How much placement is done in schools with children with higher needs?" Ms Robinson said the pandemic put extra pressure on teachers who already lacked training in dealing with students with disabilities. "I think teachers are overwhelmed because their hands are tied as well, knowing they're limited in what they can do without institutional and departmental support," she said. OTHER NEWS: North Bendigo childcare centre bid raises 'significant concerns', council staff say RIAC provides advocacy support for families with children with disabilities and Ms Robinson said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of their work. "We conduct behaviour management plans completed by the students and the family as well as the teachers," Ms Robinson said. "We find that schools are often making behaviour management plans without the involvement of students or families who actually understand that particular child's needs. "If there's a certain classroom environment where they have to be in for a certain amount of time that person is able to leave if they become overwhelmed or hypervigilant." According to RIAC, a key element of student expulsion is misunderstandings in the schoolyard. "Often these students are just walking around the yard not engaging or being bullied or harassed by other students and then they are blamed if they react to that," she said. RIAC often advises activities during lunch and recess to engage students with their peers, rather than leave them to their own devices. OTHER STORIES: Dreams drive dessert chef Daniel Treacy to open new patisserie in Bendigo However, Ms Robinson said she expects the problem to worsen as students return to the classroom after several years of interrupted learning. "Reintegration is hard for everyone, but particularly for students with disabilities," she said. "Depending on the disability, change can be so huge for some kids. "We also can't forget the heightened fear and anxiety, particularly around illness for kids with disabilities. "We know that fear and change can really impact on a smooth reintegration into school for kids." The advocate said the struggle with reintegration could lead to further expulsions. "With change comes change in behaviour and if teachers aren't given the tools and resources to manage those changes then expulsion is the go-to because what are their other options?," she said. RIAC are calling for more funding for disability education training to effectively manage the transition. "We need more teachers, more teacher aides, more classroom support and more advocacy support." "Across the board the investment in education is the key."

