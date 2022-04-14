Selection night - BFNL, HDFNL teams
BENDIGO FNL
EAGLEHAWK v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm, Good Friday at Canterbury Park
Eaglehawk
B: Sam Thompson, Charlie Langford, Liam Marciano
Hb: Dylan Hanley, Clayton Holmes, Brady Rowles
C: Kobe Lloyd, Noah Wheeler, Joel Mullen
Hf: Jacob O'Brien, Shaun Knott, Fraser Verhey
F: Oscar Madden, Darcy Richards, Lewin Davis
Foll: Jack Lawton, Billy Evans, Dillon Williams
Inter: Jack Thompson, Corey Roberts, Sam Dean, Ben Thompson
South Bendigo
B: Regan Harvey, Jesse Sheahan, Zac Hare
Hb: Andrew van Heumen, Cameron Taggert, Nathan Horbury
C: Lachlan Furness, Cooper Leon, Oscar White
Hf: Samuel Langley, Brock Harvey, Isaiah Miller
F: Michael Herlihy, Kaiden Antonowicz, Wil McCaig
Foll: Alexander Smith, Liam Byrne, Samuel Maher
Inter: Jayden Sheean, Braydan Torpey, Josh Connolly, Jack Maher
...............................................
SANDHURST v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm, Good Friday at QEO
Sandhurst
B: Liam Ireland, Sean O'Farrell, Martin Leyden
Hb: James Mittell, Jake Wilkinson, Cooper Smith
C: Alex Wharton, Harrison Free, Brodie Montague
Hf: Noah Walsh, Matt Thornton, Zach Pallpratt
F: Lachlan Zimmer, Hamish Hosking, Joel Wharton
Foll: Tom Calvert, James Coghlan, Lee Coghlan
Inter: Jeremy Rodi, Blair Holmes, Jake McLean, Lachie Hood
Strathfieldsaye
From: Thomas Bennett, Lachlan Sharp, Shannon Geary, Riley Wilson, Lachlan Ratcliffe, Jordan Wilson, James Schischka, Callum McCarty, Jye Formosa, Hunter Lawrence, Lachlan Gill, Baxter Slater, Riley Clarke, Benjamin Lester, Jake Hall, Jake Moorhead, Caleb Ernst, Fergus Payne, Joseph Mayes, Boden Alexander, only names supplied.
...............................................
MARYBOROUGH v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm, Good Friday at Prices Park
Maryborough
B: Thomas Gardam, Anthony Tatchell, Coby Perry
Hb: Ash Humphrey, Lachie Mackie, Chris Freeman
C: Lachie Butler, Jake Postle, Liam Latch
Hf: Ty Stewart, Brady Neill, Patrick Van der pol
F: Liam Murphy, Dylan Harberger, Sam Mackie
Foll: Lachlan Hull, Aidan Hare, Nic Swan
Inter: Jayden Hooper, Kya Lanfranchi, Patrick Chard, Jacob Lohmann
Castlemaine
B: Brendan Josey, Brodie Byrne, Nicholas Woodman
Hb: Riley Pedretti, John Watson, Kaleb Mcbride
C: Callum McConachy, Bailey Henderson, Angus Mayes
Hf: Jack Chester, Tom Cain, Declan Slingo
F: Bradley Keogh, Liam Wilkinson, Jackson Hood
Foll: Samuel Nettleton, Tommy Horne, William Moran
Inter: (from) Hadley Bassett, James Collie, Jackson Byrne, David Stephens, Tyson Hickey, Dylan Hickey
...............................................
KYNETON v GISBORNE
5.30pm, Good Friday at Kyneton Showgrounds
Kyneton
B: Ben Xiriha, Frazer Driscoll, Harrison Huntley
Hb: Harrison Sheahan, Mason Crozier, Jake Safstrom
C: Louis Phillips, Mitchell Johns, James Gaff
Hf: Ned O'Sullivan, Guy Dickson, Andrew Beckerley
F: Cameron Wallace, Ryan Pretty, Rhys Magin
Foll: James Orr, Hamish Yunghanns, Dean Bartrop
Inter: Mitch Comben, Oscar Power, Lachlan Ford, Stirling Keane
Gisborne
B: Liam Rodgers, Jack Reaper, Luke Ellings
Hb: Liam Spear, Jaidyn Owen, Sam Graham
C: Sebastien Bell-Bartels, Nicholas Doolan, Macklan Lord
Hf: Jack Scanlon, Ben Eales, Josh Kemp
F: Matthew Panuccio, Pat McKenna, Ethan Foreman
Foll: Braidon Blake, Bradley Bernacki, Scott Walsh
Inter: Frank Schipano, Flynn Lakey, Matthew Merrett, Jake Normington, Connor Bills
...............................................
GOLDEN SQUARE v KANGAROO FLAT
2,20pm, Saturday at Wade Street
Golden Square
B: Liam Duguid, Jack Merrin, Harrison Burke
Hb: Liam Barrett, Zack Shelton, Jake Thrum
C: Brodie James, Ryan Hartley, Jarrod Fitzpatrick
Hf: Liam Jacques, Tom Strauch, Hamish Morcom
F: Joel Brett, Jayden Burke, Braydon Vaz
Foll: Matthew Compston, Jack Geary, Terence Reeves
Inter: Dale Lowry, Jack Stewart, Lachlan Humphrey, Alex Jenkyn
Kangaroo Flat
B: Patrick Murphy, Jake Hywood, Nicholas Keogh
Hb: Mitchell Collins, Dane Spear, Darcy Kelly
C: Thomas Gillespie, Kyle Symons, Jade Mayes
Hf: Lachy Wilson, Brodie Fry, Liam O'Keefe
F: Mitch Rovers, Max Johnson, Hakeem Johnson
Foll: Nicholas Lang, Mitchell Trewhella, Liam Collins
Inter: Hamish O'Brien, Mitchell Holt, Hamish Lockhart, Sam Barnes
HEATHCOTE DFNL
LBU v HEATHCOTE
LBU
From: Ben Fulford, Brodie Collins, Marcus Angove, Jeremy Mundie, Jesse Collins, Jacob Gardiner, Riley McIvor, Rhys Woodland, Stanley Brentnall, Coby Cox, Tyler Phillips, Edward Brentnall, Thomas Leech, Luke Collins, Jarod Bacon, Joss Howlett, Samuel Wolfe, Joseph Wolfe, Fraser Monahan, Anthony McMahon, Mitchell Laursen, Zac Zula.
Heathcote
Not supplied.
...............................................
North Bendigo v Elmore
North Bendigo
Not supplied.
Elmore
Not supplied.
...............................................
Huntly v Leitchville-Gunbower
Huntly
From: Flynn Campbell, Jaydon Cowling, Jay McDonald, Stacy Fiske, Travis Mercadante, Matthew Jeffries, Mitch Billings, Connor Aldous, Kyle Forster, Nathan Grace, Mitchell Christensen, Jayden Cordy, Brandon Dimech, Luke Gray, Steve Kairn, Tori Ferguson, Tyler Miles, Samuel Keneally, Harrison Campbell, Jayden Matthews, Orion Downing, Bailey Jones.
Leitchville-Gunbower
From: Leyton Shenfield, Josh Hawken, Thomas Guerra, Samuel Lewis, Blake Cooke, Austin Windridge, Blake Azzopardi, Billy Hawken, Nathan McLellan, James Kervin, Ayden Walton, Lachlan Martini, Matthew McLellan, Mitchell Candy, Zeb Ellwood, Tully Hemsley, Bailey Taylor, Jobee Warde, Riley Hore.
...............................................
Mt Pleasant v White Hills
Mt Pleasant
B: Fletcher White, Michael Whiting, Bryce Hinneberg
Hb: Zane Keighran, Travis Baird, Cameron Moore
C: Zebb Murrell, Adam Baird, Zac Featherby
Hf: Daniel Whiting, Reardon McIvor, Sam Greene
F: Dean Tydell, Ben Weightman, Jesse Tuohey
Foll: Chris Down, Riley McNamara, Billy Mahony
Inter: Bailey White, Jack Teasdale, Jack Craig, Caelan Smith
White Hills
B: Patrick Crawford, Kaiden Skelton, Ben Bacon
Hb: Rhys Irwin, Jake Dickens, David Wright
C: Samual Lowes, Jack Fallon, Nicholas Wallace
Hf: Nico McKinley, Bayden Fallon, Brayden Aitken
F: Mitchell Dole, Cohen Kekich, Brady Childs
Foll: Blake Hogan, Patrick Eefting, Ryan Walker
Inter: Billy Nalder, Nathan Moffat, Mitch Walsh, Geoff Hill
