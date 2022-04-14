Selection night - BFNL, HDFNL teams

sport, local-sport, BFNL, HDFNL, football, Bendigo, teams

EAGLEHAWK v SOUTH BENDIGO 2.20pm, Good Friday at Canterbury Park Eaglehawk B: Sam Thompson, Charlie Langford, Liam Marciano Hb: Dylan Hanley, Clayton Holmes, Brady Rowles C: Kobe Lloyd, Noah Wheeler, Joel Mullen Hf: Jacob O'Brien, Shaun Knott, Fraser Verhey F: Oscar Madden, Darcy Richards, Lewin Davis Foll: Jack Lawton, Billy Evans, Dillon Williams Inter: Jack Thompson, Corey Roberts, Sam Dean, Ben Thompson South Bendigo B: Regan Harvey, Jesse Sheahan, Zac Hare Hb: Andrew van Heumen, Cameron Taggert, Nathan Horbury C: Lachlan Furness, Cooper Leon, Oscar White Hf: Samuel Langley, Brock Harvey, Isaiah Miller F: Michael Herlihy, Kaiden Antonowicz, Wil McCaig Foll: Alexander Smith, Liam Byrne, Samuel Maher Inter: Jayden Sheean, Braydan Torpey, Josh Connolly, Jack Maher ............................................... SANDHURST v STRATHFIELDSAYE 2.20pm, Good Friday at QEO Sandhurst B: Liam Ireland, Sean O'Farrell, Martin Leyden Hb: James Mittell, Jake Wilkinson, Cooper Smith C: Alex Wharton, Harrison Free, Brodie Montague Hf: Noah Walsh, Matt Thornton, Zach Pallpratt F: Lachlan Zimmer, Hamish Hosking, Joel Wharton Foll: Tom Calvert, James Coghlan, Lee Coghlan Inter: Jeremy Rodi, Blair Holmes, Jake McLean, Lachie Hood Strathfieldsaye From: Thomas Bennett, Lachlan Sharp, Shannon Geary, Riley Wilson, Lachlan Ratcliffe, Jordan Wilson, James Schischka, Callum McCarty, Jye Formosa, Hunter Lawrence, Lachlan Gill, Baxter Slater, Riley Clarke, Benjamin Lester, Jake Hall, Jake Moorhead, Caleb Ernst, Fergus Payne, Joseph Mayes, Boden Alexander, only names supplied. ............................................... MARYBOROUGH v CASTLEMAINE 2.20pm, Good Friday at Prices Park Maryborough B: Thomas Gardam, Anthony Tatchell, Coby Perry Hb: Ash Humphrey, Lachie Mackie, Chris Freeman C: Lachie Butler, Jake Postle, Liam Latch Hf: Ty Stewart, Brady Neill, Patrick Van der pol F: Liam Murphy, Dylan Harberger, Sam Mackie Foll: Lachlan Hull, Aidan Hare, Nic Swan Inter: Jayden Hooper, Kya Lanfranchi, Patrick Chard, Jacob Lohmann Castlemaine B: Brendan Josey, Brodie Byrne, Nicholas Woodman Hb: Riley Pedretti, John Watson, Kaleb Mcbride C: Callum McConachy, Bailey Henderson, Angus Mayes Hf: Jack Chester, Tom Cain, Declan Slingo F: Bradley Keogh, Liam Wilkinson, Jackson Hood Foll: Samuel Nettleton, Tommy Horne, William Moran Inter: (from) Hadley Bassett, James Collie, Jackson Byrne, David Stephens, Tyson Hickey, Dylan Hickey ............................................... KYNETON v GISBORNE 5.30pm, Good Friday at Kyneton Showgrounds Kyneton B: Ben Xiriha, Frazer Driscoll, Harrison Huntley Hb: Harrison Sheahan, Mason Crozier, Jake Safstrom C: Louis Phillips, Mitchell Johns, James Gaff Hf: Ned O'Sullivan, Guy Dickson, Andrew Beckerley F: Cameron Wallace, Ryan Pretty, Rhys Magin Foll: James Orr, Hamish Yunghanns, Dean Bartrop Inter: Mitch Comben, Oscar Power, Lachlan Ford, Stirling Keane Gisborne B: Liam Rodgers, Jack Reaper, Luke Ellings Hb: Liam Spear, Jaidyn Owen, Sam Graham C: Sebastien Bell-Bartels, Nicholas Doolan, Macklan Lord Hf: Jack Scanlon, Ben Eales, Josh Kemp F: Matthew Panuccio, Pat McKenna, Ethan Foreman Foll: Braidon Blake, Bradley Bernacki, Scott Walsh Inter: Frank Schipano, Flynn Lakey, Matthew Merrett, Jake Normington, Connor Bills ............................................... GOLDEN SQUARE v KANGAROO FLAT 2,20pm, Saturday at Wade Street Golden Square B: Liam Duguid, Jack Merrin, Harrison Burke Hb: Liam Barrett, Zack Shelton, Jake Thrum C: Brodie James, Ryan Hartley, Jarrod Fitzpatrick Hf: Liam Jacques, Tom Strauch, Hamish Morcom F: Joel Brett, Jayden Burke, Braydon Vaz Foll: Matthew Compston, Jack Geary, Terence Reeves Inter: Dale Lowry, Jack Stewart, Lachlan Humphrey, Alex Jenkyn Kangaroo Flat B: Patrick Murphy, Jake Hywood, Nicholas Keogh Hb: Mitchell Collins, Dane Spear, Darcy Kelly C: Thomas Gillespie, Kyle Symons, Jade Mayes Hf: Lachy Wilson, Brodie Fry, Liam O'Keefe F: Mitch Rovers, Max Johnson, Hakeem Johnson Foll: Nicholas Lang, Mitchell Trewhella, Liam Collins Inter: Hamish O'Brien, Mitchell Holt, Hamish Lockhart, Sam Barnes Read more: BFNL round two preview and tips Read more: Individual stats for all BFNL senior players LBU v HEATHCOTE LBU From: Ben Fulford, Brodie Collins, Marcus Angove, Jeremy Mundie, Jesse Collins, Jacob Gardiner, Riley McIvor, Rhys Woodland, Stanley Brentnall, Coby Cox, Tyler Phillips, Edward Brentnall, Thomas Leech, Luke Collins, Jarod Bacon, Joss Howlett, Samuel Wolfe, Joseph Wolfe, Fraser Monahan, Anthony McMahon, Mitchell Laursen, Zac Zula. Heathcote Not supplied. ............................................... North Bendigo v Elmore North Bendigo Not supplied. Elmore Not supplied. ............................................... Huntly v Leitchville-Gunbower Huntly From: Flynn Campbell, Jaydon Cowling, Jay McDonald, Stacy Fiske, Travis Mercadante, Matthew Jeffries, Mitch Billings, Connor Aldous, Kyle Forster, Nathan Grace, Mitchell Christensen, Jayden Cordy, Brandon Dimech, Luke Gray, Steve Kairn, Tori Ferguson, Tyler Miles, Samuel Keneally, Harrison Campbell, Jayden Matthews, Orion Downing, Bailey Jones. Leitchville-Gunbower From: Leyton Shenfield, Josh Hawken, Thomas Guerra, Samuel Lewis, Blake Cooke, Austin Windridge, Blake Azzopardi, Billy Hawken, Nathan McLellan, James Kervin, Ayden Walton, Lachlan Martini, Matthew McLellan, Mitchell Candy, Zeb Ellwood, Tully Hemsley, Bailey Taylor, Jobee Warde, Riley Hore. ............................................... Mt Pleasant v White Hills Mt Pleasant B: Fletcher White, Michael Whiting, Bryce Hinneberg Hb: Zane Keighran, Travis Baird, Cameron Moore C: Zebb Murrell, Adam Baird, Zac Featherby Hf: Daniel Whiting, Reardon McIvor, Sam Greene F: Dean Tydell, Ben Weightman, Jesse Tuohey Foll: Chris Down, Riley McNamara, Billy Mahony Inter: Bailey White, Jack Teasdale, Jack Craig, Caelan Smith White Hills B: Patrick Crawford, Kaiden Skelton, Ben Bacon Hb: Rhys Irwin, Jake Dickens, David Wright C: Samual Lowes, Jack Fallon, Nicholas Wallace Hf: Nico McKinley, Bayden Fallon, Brayden Aitken F: Mitchell Dole, Cohen Kekich, Brady Childs Foll: Blake Hogan, Patrick Eefting, Ryan Walker Inter: Billy Nalder, Nathan Moffat, Mitch Walsh, Geoff Hill

