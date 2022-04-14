BFNL preview round two: Easter weekend blockbusters

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, preview, round two

Easter weekend traditionally produces some great games of Bendigo football and this weekend looks no different. Four games will be played on Good Friday, with arguably the most intriguing game under lights at Kyneton where the Tigers host Gisborne. The round will be completed with a standalone clash on Saturday afternoon at Wade Street where Kangaroo Flat will look to snap a 21-year losing streak against Golden Square. Read more: Check out the stats for every senior player in round one of the BFNL EAGLEHAWK v SOUTH BENDIGO 2.20pm, Good Friday at Canterbury Park Eaglehawk Ladder: Sixth, 0-1, 84.71% Leading disposals: 27 Noah Wheeler, Lewin Davis; 25 Billy Evans; 19 Sam Dean; 18 Dillon Williams. Leading marks: 10 Ben Thompson; 8 Lewin Davis, Shaun Knott; 7 Brady Rowles. The good: The Borough led the league in centre clearances in round one with 13 against a powerful Storm midfield. They also led the league in blocks with 10. The bad: The Hawks had the equal-worst number of effective tackles in round one with 31. In comparison, Gisborne led the league with 72. The ugly: 32 free kicks against - highest number in the BFNL. South Bendigo Ladder: Eighth, 0-1, 51.46% Leading disposals: 38 Cooper Leon; 30 Nathan Horbury; 29 Cameron Taggert; 28 Liam Byrne, Isaiah Miller. Leading marks: 12 Cooper Leon, Nathan Horbury; 11 Michael Herlihey; 10 Brock Harvey. The good: The Bloods possessed the ball as well as any club in round one. Top three in disposals, uncontested disposals, kicks and marks. The bad: The possessions didn't turn into enough scoring opportunities. Just 39 inside 50s for the game against Golden Square. The ugly: The Bloods had the most ineffective tackles in the league with 29. Tips: Adam Bourke - Eaglehawk, Luke West - Eaglehawk, Richard Jones - South Bendigo. .................................................. SANDHURST v STRATHFIELDSAYE 2.20pm, Good Friday at QEO Sandhurst Ladder: Seventh, 0-1, 63.89% Leading disposals: 33 Noah Walsh, Tanner Nally; 25 Martin Leyden; 22 Lee Coghlan; 21 James Mittell. Leading marks: 18 Tanner Nally; 10 Martin Leyden; 9 Liam Irelnd; 8 Noah Walsh. The good: New ruckman Hamish Hosking had an astonishing 71 hit outs to help the Dragons to a league best 50 clearances in round one. The bad: The Dragons turned the ball over 82 times in round one - only Castlemaine had more. The ugly: 36 inside 50s for the round was the worst number in the competition. Strathfieldsaye Ladder: Fifth, 1-0, 118.06% Leading disposals: 36 Cal McCarty; 33 Jake Moorhead; 30 Shannon Geary, Lachlan Gill; 26 Hunter Lawrence, Baxter Slater. Leading marks: 9 Baxter Slater, James Schischka; The good: The Storm had the ball in hand more than any other club in the competition. 372 disposals makes it mighty hard for the opposition to win. The bad: Just five centre clearances for the day - the lowest number in the BFNL in round one. The ugly: One tackle inside forward 50 for the day - that's a stat that would appear on Darryl Wilson's and Shannon Geary's whiteboard. Tips: Adam Bourke - Strathfieldsaye, Luke West - Strathfieldsaye, Richard Jones - Strathfieldsaye. .................................................. MARYBOROUGH v CASTLEMAINE 2.20pm, Good Friday at Prices Park Maryborough Ladder: Tenth, 0-1, 38.26% Leading disposals: 27 Aiden Hare; 24 Liam Latch; 22 Lachlan Hull; 21 Coby Perry. Leading marks: 7 Aiden Hare; 6 Chris Freeman. The good: The Pies won the clearance battle against the Roos. 41 clearances, the third best number in the BFNL. The bad: Despite the good clearance work, the Pies couldn't retain possession for long enough. Lowest in the league in disposals in round one. The ugly: Just two spoils for the game in round one. Kyneton and Gisborne had 26. Castlemaine Ladder: Ninth, 0-1, 39.02% Leading disposals: 28 Bailey Henderson; 24 David Stephens, Tom Cain; 20 Liam Wilkinson. Leading marks: 10 Liam Wilkinson; 8 Tom Cain, John Watson; 7 Bailey Henderson. The good: The Magpies led the league in intercept possessions in round one with 79. The bad: Contested possessions were low for the Pies, with 53 the lowest number in the competition. The ugly: The Pies raised the bat with 100 turnovers in round one. Very hard to put scoreboard pressure on the opposition if you turn the ball over that regularly. Tips: Adam Bourke - Castlemaine, Luke West - Castlemaine, Richard Jones - Maryborough. .................................................. KYNETON v GISBORNE 5.30pm, Good Friday at Kyneton Showgrounds Kyneton Ladder: Second, 1-0, 256.25% Leading disposals: 27 Frazer Driscoll, Hamish Yunghanns; 22 Rhys Magin, Harrison Huntley, Dean Bartrop. Leading marks: 14 Guy Dickson; 8 Frazer Driscoll; 7 Mason Crozier. The good: The Tigers' new-look forward line took a league-best 21 marks inside forward 50 in round one and the Tigers also topped the hard ball gets with 56. The bad: It could have been the style of the game rather than an effort-based performance, but the Tigers had an equal league-worst 41 one percenters in round one. The ugly: Just seven chases recorded for the game compared to 56 from South Bendigo and 46 from Golden Square. Gisborne Ladder: Fourth, 1-0, 156.52% Leading disposals: 41 Brad Bernacki; 21 Matt Merrett, Luke Ellings; 19 Sam Graham, Seb Bell-Bartels. Leading marks: 9 Brad Bernacki; 8 Matt Merrett; 7 Jack Scanlon, Frank Schipano. The good: No team won more contested possessions in round one than the Bulldogs, with 112 of their 354 disposals contested. They also topped the league in forward 50 tackles with 25. The bad: 30 free kicks against is a number the Dogs would not have been happy about. The ugly: The Dogs were smashed in the ruck, with Sandhurst winning the hit outs 80-23. Tips: Adam Bourke - Gisborne, Luke West - Gisborne, Richard Jones - Gisborne. .................................................. GOLDEN SQUARE v KANGAROO FLAT 2.20pm, Saturday at Wade Street Golden Square Ladder: Third, 1-0, 194.34% Leading disposals: 38 Jack Geary; 26 Jake Thrum; 23 Terry Reeves; 21 Ricky Monti. Leading marks: 9 Joel Brett; 8 Jake Thrum; 6 Jack Geary, Ricky Monti. The good: Ruckman Matt Compston had a big influence on the game in round one, with 30 hit outs to advantage setting up many forward thrusts. The bad: Considering the Dogs won by eight goals it's hard to believe they only had 13 hard ball gets in round one. The ugly: A league-worst 46 tackles for the Dogs in round one. Expect that number to improve sharply this week. Kangaroo Flat Ladder: First, 1-0, 261.36% Leading disposals: 30 Liam Collins; 28 Mitch Rovers; 24 Mitch Holt; 21 Ryan O'Keefe. Leading marks: 6 Mitch Rovers, Ryan O'Keefe, Nick Keogh, Sam Barnes. The good: A solid round one win, with the Roos equal best in intercept marks with 22 and second in inside 50s with 61 and marks inside 50 with 20. The bad: The Roos turned the ball over 72 times in the win over Maryborough. The ugly: Nothing ugly for the Roos in a confidence-boosting performance. Tips: Adam Bourke - Golden Square, Luke West - Golden Square, Richard Jones - Golden Square.

