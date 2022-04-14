news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has seen decrease in new COVID infections overnight, recording only 201 additional cases. Active cases have too, with cases in the region now sitting at 1114, 74 less than yesterday's tally. The majority of Bendigo's cases were tracked to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Buloke, Gannawarra and Loddon shire recorded three, 12 and eight new coronavirus cases, respectively. Central Goldfields noted 22 new infections, while Campaspe shire reported 37. Macedon Ranges daily reported 106 new infections. It's active case number is now 593, a drop from yesterday. And Mount Alexander shire recorded 40 new infections. Good morning Bendigo! Alex here with your latest COVID-19 news on this fine Thursday morning. In the last 24 hours, Victoria has recorded an additional 10,462 cases of coronavirus, but the state's active total decreased to 58,863. While this is a slight drop in new infections overnight after the state recorded 10,907 cases yesterday. Sadly, 14 people died overnight, while 392 are currently in hospital with the virus. four people are on ventilators and 19 are in the ICU. The number of booster vaccines administered continues to grow, with 66.9 per cent of eligible Victorians now triple jabbed. As of Wednesday,94.1 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. It's sun, sun, sunny today Hello, hello Greater Bendigo. Happy Thursday to you all. I'm here to let you know, this frosty morning is going to get a little warmer with Bendigo set to hit a top of 25 today, with not a cloud in sight. According to the Bureau of Meteorology the UV Index will be moderate (five) today, so slip, slap, slop and shimmy into your sun-protection no later than 10am today! Stay tuned for #OnThisDay or better yet, tweet your own and make sure to tag Neve Brissenden or the Advertiser in it so we can share it here. Before I leave you until the next update, what did you guys think about the bushmasters arriving in Europe yesterday? Let me know at maddy.fogarty@austcommunitymedia.com.au More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/bd5847ac-2d19-4115-96ec-c12b73cdeadd.jpg/r337_299_2942_1771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg