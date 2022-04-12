news, local-news,

1.36pm The Waanyarra blaze has been marked as safe, according to VicEmergency. There is also currently a small bushfire along Coliban Park Road, Metcalfe that is currently under control. It was reported about 1.08pm Tuesday and currently two firefighting units are responding. 1.12pm A bushfire has erupted on Waanyarra Road, Waanyarra on Tuesday afternoon. According to VicEmergency, emergency services were alerted to the blaze at about 12.48pm and four vehicles are currently responding. The fire has not yet been marked under control. More to come. Bendigo daily COVID infections hover around 150 in a sharp drop overnight Greater Bendigo has seen a steep drop in new COVID infections overnight, recording only 153 additional cases. Active cases in the region now sit at 1269. This is roughly 200 less cases than yesterday. The majority of Bendigo's cases were tracked to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. All surrounding shires, except for Campaspe shire recorded an increase in daily infections. Buloke, Gannawarra and Loddon shire recorded 12, 13 and 14 new coronavirus cases, respectively. Central Goldfields noted 25 new infections, while Campaspe shire reported 35. Macedon Ranges daily coronavirus cases grew again, with the shire reporting 103 new infections. It's active case number is now 666. And Mount Alexander shire recorded 37 new infections. What will Bendigo host in the 2026 Commonwealth Games? Have you heard? The 2026 Commonwealth Games is coming to Bendigo. Well, some sports are. Bendigo will host lawn bowls, netball, squash, weightlifting, powerlifting, T20 cricket, final of cycling road race. Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton and Gippsland will also play host to a series of sports. What are you most excited to see? Let us know by emailing addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or messaging us on Facebook. Victoria active cases see overnight decline, new COVID infections rise In the last 24 hours Victoria has recorded an additional 10,293 cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's active total to 62,173. While this is a rise in new infections overnight with the state only registering 9597 yesterday, it is an even steeper decline in active cases. Sadly, 12 people died overnight, while 376 are currently in hospital with the virus. Two people are on ventilators and 19 are in the ICU. The number of booster vaccines administered continues to grow, with 66.7 per cent of eligible Victorians now triple jabbed. 94.4 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. In a push to continue the slowly climbing vaccination rates, the Department of Health informed Victorians on social media there would be an additional 60 pop-up vaccination clinics over the coming school holidays. As long as they are accompanied by a guardian, children will be able to simply walk-in to the pop-ups and get their vaccine without booking ahead of time. The department said eligible family members can also get their next dose at the same time. You can also book at covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking. The Bendigo Advertiser is currently looking into where these pop-ups will be located. #OnThisDay It's hear folks. Hot off the Twitter press Neve has confirmed that on this very day in 1961, at the third annual Grammy's musician Ray Charles won four categories for his song Georgia on my mind. To get her #OnThisDay direct from the source, follow Neve on Twitter. It's looking mostly sunny today in Bendigo Hello hello, happy Tuesday, I'm back to give you your latest update this morning. So, shall we start with the weather? It's expected to hit a max of 20 in Bendigo today, with light south to south-easterly winds in the morning. Nothing like a breezy start to the week, hey? With zero chance of rain and the UV index expected to hit five - which is considered moderate - the Bureau of Meteorology has recommended sun protection from 9.50am to 2.40pm. Hold onto your hats, Neve Brissenden's #OnThisDay will be with you shortly. While you wait, why don't you catch up on yesterday's blog here. And for those of you wondering what's the next step now the election has been called, Neve has the answer. Have you met Bendigo's sixth candidate Liberal Democrat Matthew Bansemer? More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

