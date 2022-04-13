Bendigo district club results April 2-9 | Photos
Axedale
- Wednesday April 6 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: E. O'Connor (19) 37, M. Hamilton (14) 33, J. Walklate (15) 33
B-Grade: P. White (36) 38, M. Edgar (44) 37, B. Collins (30) 33
NTP: N. Arundell (1st), K. Scales (3rd second shot), E. O'Connor (18th second shot), A. McCulloch (18th second shot), R. Yum (18th second shot)
- Friday April 8 (Maximum Score/Stroke)
Women (Nett):
Overall: C. Harrison (11) 36, M. Connelly (25) 38, J. Fry (32) 39, B. Collins (30) 39
- Saturday April 9 (S'ford)
Men:
A-Grade: P. McKenzie (9) 40, M. Kettle (8) 37, G. Johnstone (5) 36
B-Grade: A. Strybosch (14) 39, M. Purdon (18) 36, B. Haines (18) 36
C-Grade: D. Pompei (26) 38, O. Davies (22) 35, J. McLean (25) 35
Women:
Overall: J. Kennedy (13) 39, E. Dorrington (28) 38, N. Arundell (28) 35
NTP: G. Johnstone (1st), D. Burchell (1st), M. McPherson (1st), B. Retallick (3rd second shot), A. Telford (3rd second shot), M. Skahill (6th), R. Manley (16th), L. Johnstone (18th), T. Shanahan (18th)
Belvoir Park
- Saturday April 9 (4BBB/Stableford)
Women (4BBB Stableford):
Winners: G. Martin/B. Fitzpatrick 40
Runner-up: S. Ballows/T. Perkins 39
NTP: W. Hegarty (3rd)
Men (Stableford):
A-Grade: P. Schajermann (10) 40, G. Barnes (1) 38
B-Grade: J. Catto (15) 37, T. Plumridge (18) 37
C-Grade: M. Walters (21) 42, R. Southon
NTP: C. Tatt (3rd), G. Tatt (11th), R. Kirk (Super Pin), C. Stanforth (16th), T. Plumridge (8th), M. Perry (5th)
Bendigo
- Saturday April 2 (Stroke)
Men:
A-Grade: D. Bilkey (5) -3, M. McEvoy (9) -2
B-Grade: N. Reidy (15) -2, M. Harrington (17) -1 c/b
C-Grade: S. Needs (26) -3, J. Dennett (27) -1
NTP: T. Moore (5th), C. Rea (5th), I. Stevens (5th), B. Evorall (11th), W. Jelbart (12th), D. Bilkey (17th)
- Tuesday April 5 (Bolton 4BBB Par Qualifier)
Winners: T. Jefferies/J. Goode +6 c/b
Runners-up: A. Kelly/D. Rothacker +6
NTP: A. Kelly (5th), S. Wheeler (5th), L. Raftery (16th), Y. O'Neill (17th)
9 Holes: B. Hyett 19
- Thursday April 7 (Quarter-Finals/Bolton KO/Stableford)
Winner: A. Moore (25) 32
Runner-up: J. Prior (24) 31 c/b
NTP: A. Laity (12th), A. Moore (16th), S. Thorpe (17th)
9 Holes: B. Hyett 16
Elmore
- Sunday April 10 (Mixed Ambrose)
Winners: G. Holmberg/S. Niven/R. Whittle/T. Barnes 68-7.25-60.75
Runners-up: K. Goldsworthy/M. Whittle/B. Duncan/H. Grogan 69-7.75-61.25
NTP: T. Oliver (10th), M. Butcher (6th), M. Whittle (4th), S. Niven (Super Pin)
Marong
- Tuesday April 5 (Stableford)
Women:
Winner: J. Drummons (14) 36
Runner-up: F. Newlan (25) 31
- Saturday April 9 (Stroke)
Men:
Winner: T. Arblaster 94-32-62
Runner-up: R. Hercus 84-18-67 c/b over G. Parlby 89-22-67
NTP: N. Sawers (1st & 16th)
Women:
Winner: J. Penny 115-46-69
Runner-up: J. Drummond 87-14-73
NTP: J. Penny (1st), J. Drummond (16th)
Neangar Park
- Wednesday April 6 (Stroke)
A-Grade: S. Sutton (22) E
B-Grade: A. Serafini (27) E
NTP: P. Skinner (3rd & 16th), M. Green (Putts)
- Thursday April 7 (Stableford)
A-Grade: L. Parker (9) 37 c/b, D. Short (11) 37 c/b
B-Grade: P. Maisano (18) 39, R. Turner (23) 37 c/b
NTP: G. Leech (3rd), J. Doering (7th), G. Mclaine (10th), B. Gunn (12th), L. Parker (16th)
- Saturday April 9 (Par)
A-Grade: B. Balintong (6) +4, S. Muir (Scr) +2 c/b
B-Grade: A. Brown (16) +4, T. Rogerson (12) +3
C-Grade: J. Adams (21) +4, R. Pettifer (22) +3
NTP: D. Kenyon (3rd), P. Straughen (7th), M. Roberts (10th), G. Smart (12th), J. Cox (16th)
