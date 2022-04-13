Bendigo district club results April 2-9 | Photos

news, local-news,

Women: A-Grade: E. O'Connor (19) 37, M. Hamilton (14) 33, J. Walklate (15) 33 B-Grade: P. White (36) 38, M. Edgar (44) 37, B. Collins (30) 33 NTP: N. Arundell (1st), K. Scales (3rd second shot), E. O'Connor (18th second shot), A. McCulloch (18th second shot), R. Yum (18th second shot) Women (Nett): Overall: C. Harrison (11) 36, M. Connelly (25) 38, J. Fry (32) 39, B. Collins (30) 39 Men: A-Grade: P. McKenzie (9) 40, M. Kettle (8) 37, G. Johnstone (5) 36 B-Grade: A. Strybosch (14) 39, M. Purdon (18) 36, B. Haines (18) 36 C-Grade: D. Pompei (26) 38, O. Davies (22) 35, J. McLean (25) 35 Women: Overall: J. Kennedy (13) 39, E. Dorrington (28) 38, N. Arundell (28) 35 NTP: G. Johnstone (1st), D. Burchell (1st), M. McPherson (1st), B. Retallick (3rd second shot), A. Telford (3rd second shot), M. Skahill (6th), R. Manley (16th), L. Johnstone (18th), T. Shanahan (18th) SPORT NEWS: Women (4BBB Stableford): Winners: G. Martin/B. Fitzpatrick 40 Runner-up: S. Ballows/T. Perkins 39 NTP: W. Hegarty (3rd) Men (Stableford): A-Grade: P. Schajermann (10) 40, G. Barnes (1) 38 B-Grade: J. Catto (15) 37, T. Plumridge (18) 37 C-Grade: M. Walters (21) 42, R. Southon NTP: C. Tatt (3rd), G. Tatt (11th), R. Kirk (Super Pin), C. Stanforth (16th), T. Plumridge (8th), M. Perry (5th) Men: A-Grade: D. Bilkey (5) -3, M. McEvoy (9) -2 B-Grade: N. Reidy (15) -2, M. Harrington (17) -1 c/b C-Grade: S. Needs (26) -3, J. Dennett (27) -1 NTP: T. Moore (5th), C. Rea (5th), I. Stevens (5th), B. Evorall (11th), W. Jelbart (12th), D. Bilkey (17th) Winners: T. Jefferies/J. Goode +6 c/b Runners-up: A. Kelly/D. Rothacker +6 NTP: A. Kelly (5th), S. Wheeler (5th), L. Raftery (16th), Y. O'Neill (17th) 9 Holes: B. Hyett 19 Winner: A. Moore (25) 32 Runner-up: J. Prior (24) 31 c/b NTP: A. Laity (12th), A. Moore (16th), S. Thorpe (17th) 9 Holes: B. Hyett 16 Winners: G. Holmberg/S. Niven/R. Whittle/T. Barnes 68-7.25-60.75 Runners-up: K. Goldsworthy/M. Whittle/B. Duncan/H. Grogan 69-7.75-61.25 NTP: T. Oliver (10th), M. Butcher (6th), M. Whittle (4th), S. Niven (Super Pin) Women: Winner: J. Drummons (14) 36 Runner-up: F. Newlan (25) 31 Men: Winner: T. Arblaster 94-32-62 Runner-up: R. Hercus 84-18-67 c/b over G. Parlby 89-22-67 NTP: N. Sawers (1st & 16th) Women: Winner: J. Penny 115-46-69 Runner-up: J. Drummond 87-14-73 NTP: J. Penny (1st), J. Drummond (16th) Related: Lucas Herbert shoots +4 second round at Masters; misses cut by two shots A-Grade: S. Sutton (22) E B-Grade: A. Serafini (27) E NTP: P. Skinner (3rd & 16th), M. Green (Putts) A-Grade: L. Parker (9) 37 c/b, D. Short (11) 37 c/b B-Grade: P. Maisano (18) 39, R. Turner (23) 37 c/b NTP: G. Leech (3rd), J. Doering (7th), G. Mclaine (10th), B. Gunn (12th), L. Parker (16th) A-Grade: B. Balintong (6) +4, S. Muir (Scr) +2 c/b B-Grade: A. Brown (16) +4, T. Rogerson (12) +3 C-Grade: J. Adams (21) +4, R. Pettifer (22) +3 NTP: D. Kenyon (3rd), P. Straughen (7th), M. Roberts (10th), G. Smart (12th), J. Cox (16th) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/8a527da4-70a3-4bc8-a673-e04ee09a1224.jpg/r0_90_1786_1099_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg