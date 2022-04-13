BFNL netball: Roos back at Square for second week in a row

news, local-news, Kangaroo, Flat, Cowling, Golden, Square, courts, refurbished, Dupuy

A FRUSTRATING component to an otherwise scintillating start to the BFNL season for Kangaroo Flat has come with a silver lining. With their recently refurbished courts at Dower Park deemed unsuitable for use due to surface issues, the Roos clash against Maryborough last Saturday was transferred to Golden Square's home at Wade Street. It's where they will find themselves again this weekend when they take on the Bulldogs on Easter Saturday. Roos coach Jayden Cowling said he was both grateful to Golden Square for use of their courts and the chance to get a feel for them ahead of their round two clash. Before last week, the Roos had not played at Wade Street since 2019. "It was a frustrating way to start round one, but we finally got on the court, which was great," he said. "It was a pretty disrupted start to the morning for the girls, but much thanks to Golden Square for use of their facility as we wouldn't have had a game. "But we got there in the end and we got the win." READ MORE: Castlemaine makes triumphant return to BFNL A-grade netball Cowling was thrilled to emerge with a convincing 66-28 win over the Magpies in his team's first hit-out for premiership points since August last year. "The scoreline didn't really reflect the game; they still had good passages and we thought they challenged us throughout the game," he said. "Maryborough definitely has some potential there. "But credit to my girls, they took the game on from the first quarter and scored 19 goals and that really set us up." In a show of strength and depth, and with the Magpies not fielding an A-reserve team, Cowling ran with 10 players, with a standout from the Roos' 2019 season Julia Clarke returning to spend some time at goal attack alongside goal shooting recruit Lou Dupuy, and Ella Wicks producing a strong second half in the midcourt. In an ominous sign for her former BFNL club Golden Square, Dupuy excelled in her first match in Roos colours. "She was outstanding and dominated from the first whistle under the post," was Cowling's assessment. "She combined really well with Abbey Ryan and also Julia Clarke, who has returned to Bendigo." The Bulldogs will be looking for improvement following a first-up defeat to South Bendigo at the QEO. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

